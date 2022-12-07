Veritas adds a little twinkle to a wintry walk

You heard it through the grapevine: There’s a new holiday light trail for seasonal strolling.

“Veritas Illuminated” is available most Thursday through Sunday evenings through Jan. 8, 2023, at Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton. Timed entry slots begin at 5:15 p.m. at the white pergola near the Tasting Room, with the last walk of the evening starting at 8:30 p.m.

“There’s holiday music running while you’re along the trail,” publicist Jean Luther said. “It’s definitely a family-friendly event.”

Completing the twinkling trail takes about 20 to 30 minutes, if you’re gauging a young family member’s energy level or attention span. Look for vines strung with white lights, as well as glittering pyramids and other selfie-tempting features along the route.

The inaugural event winds up in the winery’s Tasting Room, where Luther said visitors can expect a variety of decorated holiday trees and “a roaring fireplace.” Mulled wine, gourmet hot chocolate and s’mores can be enjoyed indoors, or outside by the fire pits.

“The indoor seating space is extending into the ballroom,” Luther said.

The Tasting Room will serve its new winter menu, which offers a variety of charcuterie boards, salads, sandwiches and snacks. An after-hours menu is available only on nights when “Veritas Illuminated” is scheduled; options include sweet potato bisque, chili-cheese fries, hot dogs, chicken tenders and “s’mores for four.”

Making reservations online is recommended to make sure the time you want will be available.

Tickets are $15; they’re $10 for ages 4 to 13 and free for children ages 3 and younger. For details, go to https://veritaswines.com/veritas-illuminated.