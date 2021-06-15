Update: 'Hannibal' screening at Montpelier canceled

UPDATE: On Set Cinema announced June 9 that the June 25 screening of "Hannibal" at James Madison's Montpelier has been canceled. Details were not immediately available.
ORANGE — Dr. Hannibal Lecter is returning to the grounds of Montpelier on June 25 for an exclusive screening of his 2001 film “Hannibal.”
On Set Cinema, a touring film series for movie buffs and curious fans, will be hosting the event. “Hannibal” will be shown outside of the schooling barn used as a filming location for one of the most infamous and climatic scenes in the film. The night will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the screening will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.
Ticket holders also will have the option of taking a guided tour of the barn and will receive a glass of Chianti wine and “brain” cake for dessert.
“James Madison’s Montpelier is delighted to provide the venue for the screening of the 20th anniversary of ‘Hannibal,’ to be held in the lot next to the schooling barn where filming actually took place,” said Christy Moriarty, Montpelier’s associate director of marketing and communications.
Attendees can stay overnight in the residential cottages at Montpelier’s Constitutional Village for an even more immersive experience. The cottages can accommodate up to 34 guests. All ticket holders will be sent an email with a request form to stay in the cottages.
Kenny Caperton, a horror movie enthusiast who lives in Hillsborough, North Carolina, in a replica of the house from the 1978 slasher classic “Halloween,” created On Set Cinema about three years ago to share his passion with the world.
“These events, for the most part, have never been done,” Caperton said. “They might be a one-and-done thing. And it’s a really special opportunity for people to see something they really love in the place it was filmed. You don’t have to be the biggest fan in the world. Anyone who is interested, please come check it out.”
Caperton said that working with Montpelier to utilize the space for the screening has been wonderful. The staff even offered to clear out the barn and get it ready for the public.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “Sometimes I reach out to different locations, and they just don’t want to have anything to do with [On Set Cinema]. I appreciate that Montpelier gets it and are open minded. Because they don’t normally let anyone visit that barn and see the inside.”
To purchase tickets, visit myershousenc.com/onsetcinema.
To schedule a tour and for additional information about Montpelier, visit montpelier.org/visit/tours.