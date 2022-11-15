United Nations of Comedy Tour offers fans a chance to laugh

At the end of a week that has taken a toll on local hearts and minds, nationally known comics will be heading to Charlottesville's Paramount Theater to help make room for some cathartic laughter.

The 11th annual United Nations of Comedy Tour gives audience members a chance to come together for an evening of comedy from diverse perspectives. Joining forces for Friday's lineup are Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and host comic Funnyman Skiba, who'll be making his 14th visit to Charlottesville.

Whether you need a lift or simply need to laugh out loud with your friends, the comics will share the power of humor to help people make sense of circumstances and see current events in a creative way.

Rock said audience members "can expect to laugh and have a good time, and forget what was bothering you. When you leave, you'll feel lighter."

Part of the fun is coming away with fresh perspectives on familiar issues and concerns. Comedy's impact often comes from the fact that listeners are in on the jokes, Rock said.

"Jokes only work if you know things," Rock said. "The comic isn't telling you things you don't know. They're just slightly tweaked."

Donnelly's humor touches on common experiences with uncommon — and amusing — outcomes.

"I am really self-deprecating, and I like to talk to the crowd. It's a lot about me and adulting, as a 44-year-old child," Donnelly said.

"I talk about having a normal apartment after I got divorced. Buying a blanket — and screwing it up," Donnelly said. He added with a note of surprise in his voice, "You can mess it up."

Rock said he enjoys reading the room and mixing things up a bit. Having an extensive comic palette means he can shape his show around what works best in the moment, "whatever I'm feeling," he said. "I might tell a story. I might tell a political joke."

"I try to find the middle ground," Rock said. "Everybody is extremely opinionated, and I go straight down the middle and try to bring people together."

Friday's comics have performed together in different combinations over the years.

"I've performed with all of these people," said Rock, who's the younger brother of comic Chris Rock. "I've known them for at least ten years, except for Ski [Skiba]."

"They're all my friends," Donnelly said. "We're buddies. Comics tend to know each other."

Donnelly savors being back in front of audiences to share some laughs after the pandemic shutdowns made an important facet of comedy more difficult.

"The exciting part is the shared experience," Donnelly said. "You can film that and put it online, and it's not going to translate."

Donnelly said he looks forward to returning to "a town full of friendly people."

Tickets are $39.50. Pick them up in person from the Paramount's box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or an hour before Friday's event. Tickets are available online at https://charlottesville.theparamount.net/6092. For details, visit theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.