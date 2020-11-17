Trifle makes Thanksgiving breakfast decisions easy

On America’s most food-obsessed day of the year, Thanksgiving, there’s one meal that’s woefully overlooked, and that’s breakfast.

The meal that starts off the mania is invariably an afterthought, a rushed-through hodgepodge of what might be found in the fridge when all the eggs and butter have been reserved for stuffings and pie. And then there’s Friday, after the big day — and all the holiday days after that, when cooking burnout has descended.

To the rescue this year: dessert. Specifically, a trifle that riffs on the classic, layered British treat, with breakfast ingredients that are — gasp — even a bit healthy.

Breakfast trifle is the brainchild of Nadiya Hussain, known to fans of “The Great British Bake Off” as the winner of Season 6, thanks to her monumental My Big Fat British Wedding Cake. Her 2020 Netflix show, “Nadiya’s Time to Eat,” is less focused on magnificent desserts than on time-smart ways to create meals from firsthand experience as a mother of three. In addition to being an entertaining on-screen presence, Hussain is one of the few woman of color who has a cooking show — no small thing in the year of rising social conscience that even brought a reckoning at the immensely popular Bon Appétit Test Kitchen.