Trans-Siberian Orchestra's holiday offering is a livestream performance

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a new chapter in the “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” story.

For the first time in more than two decades, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will not be hitting the road to share its progressive rock and fan-favorite holiday album fare with loyal audience members, many of whom tell the band that they consider the annual show a Christmas-season tradition.

Instead, TSO is presenting a livestreamed performance at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at tsolivestream.com. The virtual doors open at 7:30 p.m. to share some exclusive pre-show footage; plan on logging in at least 15 minutes before the show begins to make sure your video, audio and internet connections are ready to go.

Fans who aren’t able to catch the show at that time have until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20 to stream it on demand as many times as they wish.

For longtime TSO drummer Jeff Plate, the livestream offers the band an opportunity to connect with listeners. The performers also were saddened to learn that they wouldn’t be touring during the holiday season.

“We were kind of left with no choice,” Plate said. “COVID came along, and this has been in our minds for months. We were fully aware that it wouldn’t be the full tour.”