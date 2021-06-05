With 'Honors': The making of an unusual celebration

The TV version is unlike any previous rendition, with an opening featuring interviews with the honorees and behind-the-scenes footage of crews taping the tribute performances as Estefan acknowledges the absence of audiences. The broadcast also shines a spotlight on the arts center itself. From cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s lobby performance to the students dancing outside the Reach to violinist Hilary Hahn in the Concert Hall, TV viewers will see what a gem it is.

Starting in December, Kennedy Center officials and its producers planned the event on “parallel paths” that predicted what conditions might be in the spring, Sussman said. Early models devised ways to shoot completely remote, without some honorees attending. When it became likely that small crowds would be allowed, the producers pivoted to include two shorter shows for small audiences. The event raised $3.5 million in donations, which was more than expected but significantly less than the typical $6.5 million.

“We adapted creatively,” Sussman said. “As the months went on, and the situation changes, you had to go with the flow. You had to challenge yourself and the team to be creative in the moment.”