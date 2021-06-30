VPM wins four Capital Emmy Awards

VPM has picked up four Regional Emmy Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for television excellence.

"The Future of America's Past," directed by Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, received the historical/cultural short-form content award for "A Public Calamity" and the magazine program (single program) award for "School Interrupted." "A Public Calamity" explores the impact of the 1918 flu epidemic on Richmond and the catastrophic results of reopening too soon. "School Interrupted" is about the student strike in Prince Edward County that became part of a larger school integration effort that led to the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

"Un-Wine'd," hosted by Tassie Pippert and produced by Shari Pennington, won in the lifestyle — long-form content category. The program explores Virginia winemaking traditions and shares recipes to pair with local wines.

"HEARD," produced by David Powers, directed by Martin Montgomery and with Angelia Kane as associate producer, received the documentary — cultural/topical award for the stories of four people who give back to their home communities after overcoming challenges.

A recording of the June 26 virtual awards gala is available at CapitalEmmys.TV/Emmys. For details, go to vpm.org.