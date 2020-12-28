Stressbusters: 'Legacy List' host shares game plan for vanquishing clutter

New Year's resolution season is basically open season on clutter. The hard part is figuring out where in the world to begin.
When Season 2 of "Legacy List with Matt Paxton" begins at 9 p.m. Monday on VPM, Paxton will share a dozen solid ideas for tackling swamped spaces and — even better — preventing accumulation in the first place. Paxton recommends splitting the task into a series of 12 steps, accomplished a day at time. By the time mid-January rolls around, viewers may notice a difference.
Paxton's 12-day plan, shared by VPM, starts with establishing why you're making the effort to fight clutter in the first place. Writing down your goal and keeping it visible on a Post-It note or whiteboard can help you stay focused when the enormity of the task seems overwhelming. The next step is to get past the thought that you can't give an item away because it was a gift.
Narrowing your clutter battle to one room at a time is the next day's focus. Then it's time to go through the books you own that you aren't likely to read again, because someone else may enjoy them.
Digitizing photos is the next task. To help you overcome your fear of losing treasures that can't be replaced, Paxton recommends saving your new digital files in two separate places. Other kinds of duplicates don't need to be saved — think vases, pasta servers and the like.
Switching over to paperless billing and canceling catalogs and magazines you don't read can help keep papers from piling up.
Keeping a donation bin in your closet can make it easier to sort as you go; if you decide you no longer want a garment, you already have a place to put it.
Subsequent days cover safe disposal of expired prescription medications and unused paints and the value of giving yourself permission to hire a professional to help get you — or an overwhelmed downsizing loved one — off on the right foot.
The final day's task is to make sure everything in your home has a home by organizing items in a way that'll stay organized.
Learn more at pbs.org. It's also possible to watch the show on the PBS Video app.