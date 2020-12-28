Stressbusters: 'Legacy List' host shares game plan for vanquishing clutter

New Year's resolution season is basically open season on clutter. The hard part is figuring out where in the world to begin.

When Season 2 of "Legacy List with Matt Paxton" begins at 9 p.m. Monday on VPM, Paxton will share a dozen solid ideas for tackling swamped spaces and — even better — preventing accumulation in the first place. Paxton recommends splitting the task into a series of 12 steps, accomplished a day at time. By the time mid-January rolls around, viewers may notice a difference.

Paxton's 12-day plan, shared by VPM, starts with establishing why you're making the effort to fight clutter in the first place. Writing down your goal and keeping it visible on a Post-It note or whiteboard can help you stay focused when the enormity of the task seems overwhelming. The next step is to get past the thought that you can't give an item away because it was a gift.

Narrowing your clutter battle to one room at a time is the next day's focus. Then it's time to go through the books you own that you aren't likely to read again, because someone else may enjoy them.