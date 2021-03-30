Second season of 'Wes Iseli's Magic Life' airs Wednesday

The second season of magician and illusionist Wes Iseli's show can be seen at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Roku, Apple tv, Amazon Fire and the JUL-TV app.
Iseli and his family filmed their activities during the pandemic shutdown for "Wes Iseli's Magic Life." The family usually spends lots of time on the road presenting 400 shows a year.
Actress Jessica Ross will travel to Virginia to meet the Iseli family and film an episode of the show and her own reality show, "Cinderella of Hollywood."
Learn more about "Wes Iseli's Magic Life" at jultvnetwork.com and wesiseli.com.
