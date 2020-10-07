Ruckersville man to compete on 'Press Your Luck'

Scott Willis of Ruckersville can be seen competing on “Press Your Luck” at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC.
Contestants collect spins by answering trivia questions correctly, and then they use their spins on a game board to rack up prizes and cash. Elizabeth Banks is the game show’s host.
Willis will be competing against Andre Jones of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Candice Ivy of Chandler, Arizona.
