 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruckersville man to compete on 'Press Your Luck'
0 comments

Ruckersville man to compete on 'Press Your Luck'

{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Willis of Ruckersville can be seen competing on “Press Your Luck” at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC.

Contestants collect spins by answering trivia questions correctly, and then they use their spins on a game board to rack up prizes and cash. Elizabeth Banks is the game show’s host.

Willis will be competing against Andre Jones of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Candice Ivy of Chandler, Arizona.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

0 comments

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert