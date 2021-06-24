PBS series filming family in Gordonsville

The series, described as a cross between "Antiques Roadshow" and "Finding Your Roots," follows Paxton, a Richmond native, as he works with a family living in the former Green Spring School. Filming is scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday.

Paxton and his team work with families who are sorting through collections of antiques and family treasures in their longtime family homes to help them determine how to proceed during transitions in their lives, such as relocating or downsizing. The show's first two seasons can be seen on PBS stations and streamed at mylegacylist.com.