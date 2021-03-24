PBS documentary follows unstoppable Twyla Tharp

“She spent a lot of time thinking it through and dancing it herself and thinking what step would lead to the next step,” Cantor recallid. “And how two people in two different screens in two different parts of the world look dancing together. She spent hours and hours and hours behind the scenes, just trying to work it out herself.”

Cantor’s camera catches Tharp in her studio, instructing sweaty faces on computers: the art of making art, byte by byte.

“It’s going to be a huge shock to the performing industry that the digital world is a reality, that people are going to continue to connect to the arts through this device,” Tharp noted during our Zoom exchange. “To a greater or lesser degree, it’s not going away. So to learn how to utilize it and be challenged through it, has value.

“You can’t be frustrated,” she added. “You can’t be missing what ain’t there. You’ve got to see what is there.”

Unlike the ballet Tharp has been working on with the German company, which debuts this month, the three-minute dance she created on “American Masters” was cast with dancers she has known for years. “So it’s like I knew that I had seen them,” she said. “I knew them tangibly. I know how much space they occupy while they’re in two dimensions.”