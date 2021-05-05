Kirkman explains his new show, 'Invincible,' and importance of Asian superheroes

Q: The voice cast you’ve assembled for “Invincible” is a who’s who of Hollywood talent. Simmons. Steven Yeun. Zazie Beetz. Sandra Oh. Did you ever think you’d have so many big names voicing the Invincible universe?

A: Stephen Yuen [who voices the title character] was the linchpin of the show. I think that having worked with him for as long as I had, I knew that we needed somebody that could grow and evolve season to season the way Mark Grayson would, and that’s what I saw Steven do to an excellent degree with his Glenn Rhee character on “The Walking Dead.” Once we had him in place, he was the magnet that brought talent out of the woodwork. Everyone is saying he’s having a moment right now [nominated for a best-actor Oscar for “Minari”], but I promise you this is only the beginning.

Q: The past decade in the comic book industry has been one of inclusion, with new characters of color like Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Riri Williams/Ironheart and Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern. That wasn’t the case in 2003, when the “Invincible” series first debuted. What made you decide back then that you’d want the protagonist of your superhero tale to be a hero of color?