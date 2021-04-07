Ken Burns's new Hemingway documentary gives author's mother new focus

“Grace exposed all of her children to the arts,” the narrator in the documentary said, “but she never let them forget that she had sacrificed a concert career to raise them. If they loved her, she said, they would do whatever she told them to do.”

This included subjecting her children, especially Ernest, who was born July 21, 1899, to some unorthodox notions of gender for that time.

Grace would frequently “twin” Ernest with his sister Marcelline. She would dress both of them as boys. She also would dress both of them as girls. Both children played with dolls. Both children also played with air rifles. It is unclear what prompted Grace to do this.

Hemingway’s mother also could be stifling. Clarence had to leave town several times to be treated for his anxiety and depression.

“By the time Ernest was a teenager,” the documentary’s narrator said, “his admiration for his father had begun to turn to pity. He came to see him as weak and submissive and blamed his mother for his father’s unhappiness.”

But again and again, Grace’s influence turns up.