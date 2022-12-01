In 'The Peripheral,' Adelind Horan draws on Appalachian roots

Adelind Horan is a regular character on "The Peripheral, a science fiction series on Amazon Prime. The first season, which began airing in October, winds up on Dec. 9.

"This is the biggest kind of TV show I've ever done," the veteran of local theater productions and creator of "The Charlottesvillian" said. "It's one of those moments when you think, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing. This is what I've been waiting for.' It's not an easy occupation; you get a lot of 'no's' and a lot of 'almost, almost, almost.' This was huge."

Based on author William Gibson's science-fiction mystery-thriller by the same name, "The Peripheral" follows a virtual reality gamer as she discovers an alternative reality and grapples with ascertaining what's real and what's part of a game.

Horan's character, Billy Ann Baker, is the best friend of lead character Flynne Fisher, who's played by Chloë Grace Moretz. Billy Ann lives in the fictional Appalachian town of Clanton in the year 2032, and, as Horan describes her, "she happens to be very badass."

"She's the best friend of the main character, and she's kind of an older sister figure," Horan said. "She's very grounded, and very real. She and Flynne are trying to defy this masculine society they live in.

"Billy Ann can fix a car and fire a shotgun. She's a really cool character — and she's funny. There's not a lot of comic relief in this show, and Billy Ann comes to mind."

Horan said that viewers who are new to the series will get caught up in the story quickly.

"The writing is great," Horan said. "I was really impressed by the score by Mark Korven. He's doing something different with this. It's not your go-to science fiction soundtrack."

Horan also values being part of a talented cast, saying that she'd get home from a day of filming feeling "just electric."

"It's an extremely strong cast across the board," she said. "There's nothing like seeing people doing what they're good at."

Viewers will discover during the season that Billy Ann's loyalty to Flynne and her marriage to husband Jasper will be tested.

"Billy Ann may have to make a pretty hard choice during the season," Horan said.

Accepting the role wasn't a hard choice at all. Horan said the process happened quickly.

"It's all extremely out of the blue," Horan said. "I was living in Charlottesville during the pandemic. I was unemployed and wondering what to do next."

As she read the script about the setting in 2032 North Carolina, she sensed "this feeling that anything could happen. There's something creepy about that, but also exciting. I was immediately, 'OK. This is in my wheelhouse.'"

Auditions took place on a remote basis, thanks to pandemic restrictions, and things started happening quickly after that.

"I just sent in two short audition tapes — two short scenes they wanted me to do," Horan said. "A few months later, we were shooting in London, and then in North Carolina. It was a real whirlwind."

Horan has mined her ties to Virginia before in “The Charlottesvillians,” a mockumentary-style video series on Instagram that she created in 2020 with writer and director Ted Day. Catching up with the playful sendup of local flavor is possible on YouTube.

As of press time, Horan had not heard whether Amazon Prime plans OK a second season of the series, but she remains hopeful.

"This role, in particular — there's something really serendipitous about it," Horan said. "It's interesting that my character in this season exists in the world that's a little less sci-fi. I'm in the more realistic, grounded world. "