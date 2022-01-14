Four pups from Fluvanna rescue in Puppy Bowl's lineup

Four local athletes can be forgiven a certain degree of tunnel vision when they take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting comfortable with the mini-stadium’s entrance tunnel has been a big focus of their training for Puppy Bowl XVIII on Feb. 13.

“As soon as they’re drafted for Puppy Bowl, we work with them on the tunnel so they won’t be afraid of it,” said Erika Proctor of Green Dogs Unleashed of Troy, which is preparing Bunny, Glaze, Pongo and Ridley for the 18th annual event. Ball-handling skills also matter, because the pups score points by carrying toys into the end zone for touchdowns or tossing them in for field goals.

“All of the puppies have to be 12 to 20 weeks old, so they’re using teeny tiny little footballs,” Proctor said with a chuckle.

Representing the Fluvanna County rescue this year are Pongo the Dalmatian, Bunny the American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier mix, Glaze the chow chow/Alaskan malamute mix and Ridley the border collie. They are among 118 pups from 67 shelters and rescue organizations from 33 states who’ll take part in the playful competition at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The event, which encourages animal adoptions, comes complete with doggie cheerleaders, a coin toss featuring Elmo and Tango from “Sesame Street,” a senior dog spotlight and a beach party-themed Kitty Halftime Show filled with playful kittens.

Three of the local pups are continuing a recent tradition of representing special-needs dogs on Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Bunny, Pongo and Ridley are deaf; Ridley also has limited vision.

“One of the reasons we strive to participate every year is to educate the public,” Proctor said. “When we first started with Puppy Bowl, they didn’t accept special-needs puppies. When they started to see these puppies could play and romp, they became more aware, and they became big supporters.”

The special-needs competitors got an enthusiastic reception from viewers, and increased awareness over almost a decade of Puppy Bowl representation has helped launch a life-saving series of changes. Just a few years ago, for example, the American Kennel Club breed standards for Dalmatians still recommended euthanizing deaf puppies.

“Not only do we have more adopters, but now we have breeders with deaf puppies who would have euthanized them who turn to us for training,” Proctor said.

After Pongo’s Puppy Bowl appearance, he will continue his training as a therapy dog to brighten lives in nursing homes, hospitals, schools and other environments, demonstrating the potential that a deaf dog has to lead a fulfilling life.

Pongo is getting a head start on that life in his new home, where he’s adored by his dog siblings and human family — and not above an occasional ear nibble during puppy kisses.

“He’s really sweet,” said Frankie Szynskie, Pongo’s adopter. “He’s the cuddliest dog I’ve ever met.”

Pongo’s training hard at home for the big game. As soon as his family gets home from work, “he does laps all around our yard as fast as he can,” Szynskie said.

“He’s deaf, so we’ve been training him to know his hand signals.”

The Dalmatian is fueling up with carrots and the frozen raspberries he favors — and staying hydrated. “Chewing on little ice cubes is his favorite thing,” his owner said.

Szynskie said Pongo’s showing personality traits that will serve him well in his therapy career after football.

“He’s just mellow and patient,” she said. “He loves meeting new people. He’s also deaf, so loud noises don’t really bother him.”

While Pongo, Bunny, Glaze and Ridley dream of gridiron glory, they’ll have some big pawprints to fill on their way to the Lombarky trophy. Marshall, a high-octane Boston terrier from Green Dogs Unleashed, was last year’s Puppy Bowl MVP; he delighted a national audience by scoring a rare double touchdown, carrying two toys into the end zone. Pongo’s family would love to see a repeat.

“We’re all crossing our fingers — and paws,” Szynskie said with a chuckle.

