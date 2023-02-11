One of Sunday's athletes won't hesitate to pour on the charm to win over the referees. Another is a velvety cuddler on stilts who may ride her height advantage to gridiron glory. And a third standout is such a pack pleaser that he just might share the ball with a competitor.

Puppy Bowl will be back for its 19th season starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+, and five local pups will be in the chase for Most Valuable Puppy honors and the treasured Lombarky Trophy in front of a national audience.

"One year we sent seven, and that was chaos," said Erika Proctor of Green Dogs Unleashed, the Troy-based nonprofit group that rescues dogs in need, rehabilitates them and professionally trains them to become therapy dogs.

The pups from Green Dogs Unleashed, who headed to New York this year for the Puppy Bowl XIX festivities, have overcome a variety of challenges with determination and plenty of tail wagging.

Allison the beagle is a rescue from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County, and three others – Cheeky Tinker, a miniature American shepherd; Julius, a Dalmatian; and Kayden, a great Pyrenees-Australian cattle dog mix – have hearing impairments, Proctor said.

The fifth competitor, Velma, is a great Dane who weighed in at 60 pounds at just 3 months old.

"She's huge. She's a big girl," Proctor said. "I just saw her last week, and she's bigger than my own great Dane."

That doesn't necessarily mean Velma will throw her weight around. As a competitor, "she's chill," Proctor said. "She doesn't need to be in the middle of the action."

Expect to see Allison, Julius and Kayden on Team Ruff, in orange kerchiefs, taking the Puppy Bowl field opposite Cheeky Tinker and Velma on Team Fluff, sporting blue neckwear. Proctor shared some other training observations from the time the puppies spent dashing through tunnels and grabbing toys at Green Dogs Unleashed.

■ Allison "is just fantastic and full of joy, and she exudes happiness and thanks," Proctor said.

■ Kayden, who came from an Oklahoma rescue facility, loves to see other dogs happy. "He's sweet, easygoing and kind," Proctor said. "I would not be surprised if there's footage of him sharing toys on the field."

■ Julius, who relishes his workouts, "is very athletic and sporty, and friendly," Proctor said.

■ Cheeky Tinker "is the life of the party," Proctor said. "Just go, go, go — all the time."

Sunday's three-hour show will be filled with adoption stories and information about the 67 shelters and rescues from which this year's 122 puppies hail. This year's lineup includes a feature on a Native American animal organization and a puppy who's coming from Dominica in the West Indies to play.

Dan Schachner is back for his 12th year as Puppy Bowl referee. And if you tune in early for the pregame show at 1 p.m., you'll get a sneak peek at the kittens who'll star in the Arm & Hammer Slide Kitty Halftime Show.

Taking time to learn about different breeds and their characteristics can offer valuable guidance to families starting the process of planning a dog adoption, Proctor said. Puppy Bowl also gives animal lovers a chance to see that dogs with impairments and physical differences can be lovable family members, she said.

For example, deaf dogs are easier to train in many ways because fireworks, gunshots and other loud environmental noises that can rattle other dogs won't faze them, Proctor said.

"There are a lot of benefits to a deaf dog," she said. "They are super focused on their handlers and not as easily distracted."

Some breeds are at higher risk of deafness. For Dalmatians such as Julius, "the most recent statistic is 30% are bilaterally or unilaterally deaf," Proctor said, adding that breeders are doing a better job of testing puppies and then making sure not to breed certain dogs to each other again after deaf puppies have appeared in their litters.

"A lot of breeders will reach out to us" to get the Fluvanna County organization's help in finding good homes for deaf puppies, which Proctor said reflects a better understanding of the happy futures carefully placed puppies can have. "The breed standard, until just a few years ago, was to euthanize," she said.

With proper training, puppies with hearing impairments are good candidates to become therapy dogs, too. Sirens, beeping medical equipment and other jarring sounds don't take their attention away from the people in their care. "With deaf dogs, it's one aspect we don't have to worry about," Proctor said.

Sunday's Green Dogs Unleashed competitors may dream of running in the paw prints of Marshall, an energetic alumnus who won Most Valuable Puppy honors in 2021. Television fans may be pleased to learn that he's having a great time in his forever home and channeling his athletic prowess into agility training.

