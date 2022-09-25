First mother-son 'LEGO Masters' team has Charlottesville ties

Charlottesville fans of the "LEGO Masters" competition reality series can spot a couple of familiar faces in the show's first-ever mother-son team.

Viewers can see the team in action in the new season's second episode, which airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Fox. Twelve two-person teams of hockey fans, grandfathers, firefighters and friends set out on a quest to win the title of LEGO Master, a suave LEGO brick trophy and a $100,000 cash prize; one team will be eliminated each week.

The third season's first episode, the space-themed "Ready to Launch," aired Sept. 21. Each team was asked to design a spacecraft to lock onto a massive LEGO space station, with a clever winning concept by a team of firefighters selected for display at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Emily Mohajeri Norris and son Liam Mohajeri Norris built a complex craft they dubbed Garden of the Galaxy, which boasted three large rings and a goal of keeping terrestrial plants thriving in space. Although they ended up scaling back an ambitious plan to set the motorized rings in motion to focus instead on stabilizing the piece's structure, they advanced to face Wednesday's challenge, which will have a dinosaur-powered "Jurassic World Dominion" theme.

The Mohajeri Norris family, which recently moved to Tucson, has deep Charlottesville ties.

Emily Mohajeri Norris graduated from the University of Virginia in 1994 and married in Charlottesville. After earning her master's degree at Harvard University and working in international education, she moved back to town in 2004, when her husband accepted a job at UVa. Son Liam, who's studying film and television at the University of Arizona in Tucson these days, was a baby then.

Liam Mohajeri Norris and his two younger brothers grew up in Charlottesville, and it was here that their mother first picked up a bin of LEGO bricks at a yard sale, thinking the boys might enjoy tinkering with them.

Before long, Liam Mohajeri Norris had blossomed into a LEGO artist with a growing collection of impressive builds and his own YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/c/BrixterBuilds), and his mother was coaching his LEGO League team. Mother and son also taught LEGO classes at the Cherry Avenue Boys & Girls Club as part of a homeschool co-op.

These days, Liam Mohajeri Norris often uses LEGO builds as storytelling elements in his YouTube segments and his film and television projects. The skills he has gained from his hobby over the years come in handy in all kinds of real-world settings, he said.

"There's definitely a lot of problem-solving," he said. The hobby also hones his skills in setting and accomplishing goals, following through, increasing speed and agility, and thinking on his feet, he said.

Emily Mohajeri Norris said that the team already has inspired other mother-son teams to pursue the hobby, and its presence serves as a reminder that there's room for everyone in the creative pursuit. After she'd spent years in the background as a driver, teacher, coach and cheerleader, the show gave her an opportunity to shine as an artist in her own right.

"There are no limits to LEGO," she said. "Moms don't have to take a back seat."

Liam Mohajeri Norris said that years of teamwork gave them an advantage in the competition — and enhanced enjoyment of a pastime that stays fresh and challenging.

"We have such a close bond," he said. "We have experience working together in tight situations. I'm so lucky that she agreed to do it."

Both teammates said they relished the supportive atmosphere on the "LEGO Masters" set, which echoed the positive vibes they've encountered throughout their time in the hobby. Being around other creative people who cheer each other on is one of the joys of LEGO life, they said.

"It was a dream of mine as a mother to see him bond with a team of other builders," Emily Mohajeri Norris said. "Everyone was so friendly and encouraging."

After all, the world of LEGO offers aficionados of all backgrounds "somebody to click with — no pun intended," Emily Mohajeri Norris said.

This week in the competition, Team Mohajeri Norris will be tasked with creating an epic action scene featuring a curious dinosaur and a special effect, such as smoke, sparks or even fire. Keep an eye out for a special guest: "Jurassic World Dominion" star Chris Pratt.

"LEGO Masters" airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox. Learn more at fox.com.

Fun facts about the "LEGO Masters" TV series:

■ Contestants had access to a drool-worthy brick pit packed with more than 5 million LEGO pieces, representing more than 3,300 different varieties. The entire haul weighed about 22,000 pounds.

■ Taking apart just one episode's LEGO builds and returning the individual pieces to the contestants' brick pit kept a team of 14 people working 12 hours a day. For each build, four people would spend about 24 hours breaking down, sorting and sterilizing pieces before returning them to the supply bins.

■ LEGO builds on the show's set that were not created by contestants were designed and built by Nathan Sawaya in California and transported — carefully — to Atlanta.

■ Actor Will Arnett serves as host and executive producer. Judges are LEGO employees and Brickmasters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett. Brad Pitt also is executive producer.