Fallon, Grande, Megan Thee Stallion team up for holiday song

Yes, he’s the host of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And sure, he’s starred in movies, been a “Saturday Night Live” regular, and just launched a new show, “That’s My Jam.”

But Jimmy Fallon has always wanted his “That Thing You Do!” movie moment when he gets to hear his song come on the radio. And he’s ready for that moment on Tuesday, when his holiday single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, is released.

“I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake,” Fallon told The Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise drop a single and now it’s happening. This is crazy what life is.”

“It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” started out as an idea Fallon was toying with in August while he was recording at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan.

“I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better,” he said, adding that he was looking to throw in some humor about putting Purell on everything and families cramming into the laundry room to get on Zoom because that’s where the best Wi-Fi is. He also enjoyed how fun it is to say “booster,” especially with a Boston accent.