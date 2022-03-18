Charlottesville woman, Venezuelan fiancé chosen for '90 Day Fiancé'

Fans of "90 Day Fiancé" can follow the romance between a Charlottesville woman and a Venezuelan man when the ninth season of the popular reality series premieres at 8 p.m. April 17 on TLC.

Charlottesville resident Kara met Guillermo, a Venezuelan man, during a work trip she made to the Dominican Republic, and their romance blossomed after she relocated there for her job. The series will follow their reunion after his visa to join her in Charlottesville is approved after they've spent nine months apart.

The show follows couples in which one member applies for a K-1 visa, which allows the engaged partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the country. If the couple does not marry within 90 days of the betrothed's arrival, the newcomer will be sent home. Relationships depicted in the show often are tested by cultural differences, family opposition or other pressures while the couples decide whether or not to tie the knot.

The other couples include Kobe of Cameroon and Emily of Kansas; Bini of Ethiopia and Ari of New Jersey; Shaeeda of Trinidad and Tobago and Bilal of Kansas; Miona of Serbia and Jibri of South Dakota; Mohamed of Egypt and Yvette of New Mexico; and Patrick of Texas and Thais of Brazil.

Learn more about the series at tlc.com.