Charlottesville television writer, team await Emmy results Saturday

A Charlottesville native will find out Saturday whether he and his "Karma's World" teammates will pick up a writing award at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmys.

Darnell Walker, a Charlottesville High School alumnus, has been nominated for his outstanding writing for an animated program for his work on the Netflix series. The creative arts categories will be presented in a ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. (For hometown fans cheering him on, that's 2 p.m. in the Eastern zone.)

"I just picked up my tuxedo," Walker said by phone Friday evening. "It's a few of us that are on the [writing] team, and we're hoping for the best."

Television writing isn't an occupation for the impatient. The first episode Walker wrote for "Karma's World" in 2019 recently aired, he said.

"It's something you just never forget," Walker said. "It was my first writing for children I'd done. It was a project I really believed in."

Creating a standalone program for Emmy Award competition on children's and family programming categories removes those categories from the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The inaugural Children's & Family Emmys main event is set for Sunday, also at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre. That's when Academy Award-winning actor, producer, director and writer Laurence Fishburne will present Lifetime Achievement honors to LeVar Burton, a 13-time Emmy winner known for "Reading Rainbow" and his "LeVar Burton Reads" podcast. Actor Jack McBrayer and singer JoJo Siwa will serve as hosts.

Learn more at theemmys.tv.