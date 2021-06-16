Charlottesville dog will compete in season 2 of 'America's Top Dog'

Patricia Howell of Charlottesville and her working dog, Envy, can be seen in "America's Top Dog" when the second season begins with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. June 29 on A&E.

The canine competition series brings working dogs, police K9s and "underdogs" and their human handlers from across the country together to complete a massive canine obstacle course over two rounds of competition. The canines will be tested on their speed, agility, teamwork and trust.

Studio and sports broadcaster Curt Menefee and actor and comedian David Koechner serve as hosts of the competition, and Rachel Bonnetta reports from the sidelines.

The show's second season introduces a new format that will feature head-to-head matchups pitting competitors against other dogs in their classes. The winners of those working dog, K9 and underdog matchups will face each other in a competition to see which will earn that week's Top Dog title.

Each week's winning dog-and-handler team will win a $10,000 prize, plus another $5,000 to donate to an animal charity they select.

During the final week of the competition, all of the weekly Top Dog winners will vie for an additional $25,000 and the title of America's Top Dog.