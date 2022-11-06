Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

Somewhere between the decadent breakfast favorites and substantial lunch fare, brunch brings early birds and night owls together for more than just a shared meal. As Charlottesville chef Antwon Brinson sees it, brunch is an opportunity to nourish community.

"It's kind of like Switzerland," Brinson said. "It really is that sweet spot."

Starting Thursday, a new cooking competition show will give Brinson and nine other community-minded chefs from across the country some time in the spotlight to serve great food and vie for a scrumptious cash prize.

"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24.

The show is created by Emmy Award winner Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek" fame, and the actor serves as a judge alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara. What sets it apart from similar cooking competitions is the chefs' shared focus on using their talents for greater social impact. The contestants stay focused on their community-building dreams while cooking their way to a $300,000 cash prize to help them come true.

Brinson, who is founder and CEO of Culinary Concepts AB, helps local hopefuls with dreams of culinary careers find their way with a combination of kitchen knowledge and life skills.

Through Culinary Concepts AB, Brinson presents the Go Cook program in collaboration with Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County He also offers Phoenix, a program that helps job seekers prepare for culinary arts careers after they are released from Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.

A local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. Charlottesville filmmaker and business owner Ty Cooper said the event is free and will include a reception and some question-and-answer time.

Cooper said "The Big Brunch" will introduce viewers everywhere to a gifted coach and mentor who is known in the Charlottesville cooking community for "his sincerity. People really trust him."

"The thing about Chef is he provides a sense of empowerment to people," Cooper said. "Becoming a chef and learning to cook food creates an opportunity. People have graduated from his class and opened their own catering companies and restaurants."

Cooking for a living is hard work, and Cooper said Brinson helps his students build the confidence and resilience to keep going when challenges arise.

"He makes it easier for people to be vulnerable and say, 'I don't know,'" Cooper said.

Brinson created the Phoenix program after paying closer attention to students who had been turned down for restaurant jobs because they'd served time.

"Rejection created this false ceiling," Brinson said. His approach was to "help people change their mindset" and keep moving forward and believing in themselves.

"It's less about cooking and more about, 'How do I navigate this world with all these obstacles?''' Brinson said. Steady achievements in the culinary field can help the students find the validation they seek.

Brinson said he's amazed to see his students' transformations. "They genuinely arrive at a position to lift themselves up," he said.

Brinson said he applied to the show after his mother-in-law sent him the information.

"I wasn't seeking a TV show," Brinson said, "but the messaging really spoke to me. What a great opportunity to show what we're doing to the entire world.

"The more positive press we can shine on the community, the better."

Competing on "The Big Brunch" gave Brinson an opportunity to practice the skills he instills in his students.

"You're on your own. It was truly designed to test your talent," he said. "It was such a humbling experience to come together with the other change makers in the room. It was a great experience."

Participating in "The Big Brunch" also gave Brinson some new insights into how he approaches his craft.

"One of the things I learned about myself on the show is I'm very strategic about how I move," Brinson said. "I need a plan. I need a system. The show challenged me to dig deep and find a place to cook for me." The show's challenges helped him "push the boundaries" and find more creative approaches.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed working with his fellow contestants.

"It's so much more than a cooking show," Brinson said. "The support that all the contestants gave each other in the kitchen is a rare thing. To be able to connect with people, that's the four-leaf clover."

The chefs' camaraderie on "The Big Brunch" reflects the way the love of cooking and eating brings people of all backgrounds to the table.

"When you think about brunch, it's about what the show stands for — bringing people together through food," Brinson said. "People come together and connect."