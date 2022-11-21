Charlottesville chef Brinson reaches semifinals on 'The Big Brunch'

Local chef Antwon Brinson is among the five semifinalists on the HBO Max cooking competition series "The Big Brunch."

The final two episodes will be released Thursday. Brinson, founder and CEO of Culinary Concepts AB, remains in the running for the $300,000 grand prize. Each chef in the competition has a social impact mission that uses cooking to serve a community.

Brinson's company develops custom programs for public and private organizations that help teach occupational and soft skills through the culinary arts. Culinary Concepts AB presents the Phoenix program, which helps job seekers prepare for culinary careers after leaving Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail, and the Go Cook! program, which is presented in collaboration with CATEC, the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Culinary Concepts AB helps fund its social-impact programs by leading private cooking classes, corporate team-building programs and custom events. The prize money would help the firm reach more clients and help them prepare for culinary arts careers.

"The Big Brunch" is created by "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy, who serves as a judge with chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.