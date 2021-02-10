 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'American Pickers' looking for places to film in Virginia
0 comments

'American Pickers' looking for places to film in Virginia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"American Pickers" will be heading back to Virginia in April, and the team behind the show is welcoming suggestions for places to visit and unusual antiques, collectibles and other items to buy.

Antiques and collectibles pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, stars of the History Channel documentary series, are looking for large rare and unusual collections, especially when there are interesting stories behind them. 

To be considered, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at (855) OLD-RUST or try @GotAPick on Facebook. 

Be sure to include your name, town, state and phone number, plus a description of the items, with photos, and where they are located.

The show's staff is following all COVID-19 safety protocols, and shooting can be rescheduled if pandemic conditions change.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner Among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"
Television

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"

  • Updated

In another nostalgia-fest, Cadillac revisits the classic 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands." In the ad, actor Timothee Chalamet portrays Edward's son Edgar, who has difficulty with his inherited scissor-hands when he deflates a football and severs a bus's stop cord. Then he tries out the Cadillac Lyriq's “Hands free super cruise" feature which allows you to drive with little hand contact. Winona Ryder from the original film also revisits her role as Edgar's mother.

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"
Television

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"

  • Updated

In another nostalgia-fest, Cadillac revisits the classic 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands." In the ad, actor Timothee Chalamet portrays Edward's son Edgar, who has difficulty with his inherited scissor-hands when he deflates a football and severs a bus's stop cord. Then he tries out the Cadillac Lyriq's “Hands free super cruise" feature which allows you to drive with little hand contact. Winona Ryder from the original film also revisits her role as Edgar's mother.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert