'American Pickers' looking for places to film in Virginia

"American Pickers" will be heading back to Virginia in April, and the team behind the show is welcoming suggestions for places to visit and unusual antiques, collectibles and other items to buy.

Antiques and collectibles pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, stars of the History Channel documentary series, are looking for large rare and unusual collections, especially when there are interesting stories behind them.

To be considered, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at (855) OLD-RUST or try @GotAPick on Facebook.

Be sure to include your name, town, state and phone number, plus a description of the items, with photos, and where they are located.

The show's staff is following all COVID-19 safety protocols, and shooting can be rescheduled if pandemic conditions change.