Albemarle 'Alone' contestant brings patience, experience to quest

An Earlysville man is bringing a globe-trotting childhood, a career in agriculture, a deep appreciation of diverse folkways and a love of the land to a hit television survival series.

Tom Garstang is a contestant on the ninth season of “Alone,” which can be seen at 9 p.m. Thursdays on History. The season began with 10 participants, each of whom settled into solitude in the polar bear country of Labrador, Canada, for a test of strength and smarts. The winning contestant will take home a $500,000 prize.

No spoiler alerts here; Garstang is a good sport who doesn’t want to ruin viewers’ enjoyment of following along with the season’s episodes. He is, however, happy to share his excitement about the beautiful setting and sense of adventure.

Fans of the series know that each contestant is allowed to take only 10 survival items along into the wilderness. Garstang’s gear choices included bow and arrows, ax, paracord, ferro rod for fire starting, trapping wire, fishing line and hooks, 2-quart pot, multi-tool, sleeping bag and folding saw.

“You can prepare yourself all you want,” he said. “In some ways, there’s only so much preparation you can do. I can say that I wasn’t prepared for how wet it was going to be. You’re way up there by Greenland, but it’s coastal. When you’re damp, it feels colder.”

The Albemarle County man brings a unique toolbox of experiences to his “Alone” quest.

Garstang’s life has been shaped by the pull of travel and an enduring love of the land. His father, Richard Garstang, a game ranger and noted conservation biologist, took the family along with him to postings that included South Africa, where the contestant was born, as well as Kenya, Tanzania and Pakistan.

“I got to learn practical skills, but I just thought of it as playing with other kids,” Garstang said. “Pakistan was a huge influence on me and shaping of me as an outdoorsman.”

An avid hunter, Garstang also savored time spent outdoors in Virginia, particularly with his hunting mentor, Tracy Powers of Buckingham County, who died in 2021. Garstang spent hours hunting deer, wild turkeys, rabbits, raccoons, doves, ducks and squirrels, and he also learned how to locate beneficial wild plants.

No matter where world travel took him, Garstang was grateful for his local experiences and Appalachian “people taught me to pick mushrooms and hunt and fish,” he said. “Everybody’s got a different way to catch squirrels.”

Time spent as a fine leatherworker, regenerative agriculturalist and prescribed fire practitioner helped him forge connections between time-honored folkways and modern living. He cultivated patience and a capacity to pay attention for long stretches of time.

“Farm work in general definitely prepares you for challenges,” Garstang said. “It’s challenge after challenge, and learning how to get over it.”

Even his playful side, honed by following old-time music festivals as a young adult, came in handy. “I felt like I had a little bit of grit from the adventurous youth I’d had, hopping trains in my misspent youth,” Garstang said with a chuckle.

Finding some familiar flora and fauna in Labrador while filming “Alone” brought welcome reminders of Virginia.

“I was surprised how many plants were common all the way up to Labrador,” Garstang said. “Hey, that’s yarrow; I know what that is.”

He was familiar with bunchberry, a member of the dogwood family. “To a Virginia boy, dogwoods are near and dear to my heart,” he said.

Then there were the chickadees.

“They weren’t scared of you at all,” Garstang said. “Those little chickadees always made me feel at home.”

He couldn’t help remembering some heartfelt conversations with his father, who died in 2019, in which they lamented the fact that many folkways and life skills don’t seem to be valued in today’s culture.

Instead of embracing challenges that bring the promise of growth, people often tend to reduce life to a process of making things easier and easier.

Garstang said he’ll happily go back to visit Labrador, which he called a “stunningly beautiful location,” if he gets an opportunity. And he values the bracing reset that solitude in the wilderness can bring.

“That’s exactly why you do it. It’s like feeling the pain in a deep stretch or pushing yourself on a long run. You’re supposed to feel that,” he said.

“Left to your own devices, why not have a bit of a wander?” he said. “Time spent alone is totally worth it, no matter what it dredges up.”

