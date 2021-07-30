2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final will be shown Sunday at Paramount

Soccer fans can see the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final for free on the big screen at the Paramount Theater at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
USA and Mexico will vie for the title.
Concessions will be sold throughout the game. Registration is required; go online to theparamount.net, call (434) 979-1333 or stop by the box office one hour before kickoff.
