Technology helps Mark Nizer add dimension to live show

Mark Nizer’s live show used to have about 20 lighting cues. The “4D” performance he’s bringing to the Paramount Theater on Friday has about 5,500.

But before you start worrying about a tech team dropping from exhaustion, keep in mind that pushing a single button on Nizer’s MacBook Pro puts the whole show in motion.

Audience members who file into the Paramount will receive special glasses for viewing some of the show’s special visual effects, and a “smartphone takeover” segment will invite them to pull up a website on their phones to help fill the theater with color and light.

The glasses will change the way audience members see color fields, which will give the lights and lasers added punch. Reds will appear to move forward, blues to the back and greens and yellows toward the center, which can make the balls and other objects Nizer is juggling seem closer or farther away than they actually are.

“You’d feel as if the balls were way over your head, and the background would feel like it’s way farther back,” Nizer said. “You see [the visual effect] on cereal boxes. Nobody does it live except for me.”