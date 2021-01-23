Stressbusters: Virginia Folklife Program unveils new streaming series

The Rev. Tarrence Paschall of The Paschall Brothers, a Tidewater-based a cappella gospel group, will be featured when “Uncovered: From the Vault of the Virginia Folklife Program,” a new streaming series, begins at noon Tuesday.

Paschall and Jon Lohman will discuss a 2004 performance by the gospel group at Charlottesville’s Prism Coffeehouse. Lohman served as the director of the Virginia Folklife Program until September and served as Virginia state folklorist from 2001 to 2020.

The Paschall Brothers are part of a rich tradition of four-part harmony singing in Virginia that dates back to at least the mid-1800s. The Tidewater region boasted more than 200 ensembles in the century after the Civil War.

Paschall’s father, the late Rev. Frank Paschall Sr., founded the ensemble in 1981, with the younger Paschall and brothers Wendell, Dwight, William and the late Frank Jr.. The group received the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship in 2012, which recognized its role in keeping a traditional performance style vibrant for new generations.

Each program in the new series will focus on a a previously recorded live performance or demonstration and some live question-and-answer time. “Uncovered” will be accessible on Zoom and Facebook, and episodes will be posted to YouTube after each event.