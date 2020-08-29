Stressbusters: 'Rockfish Gap' podcast drama blends new technology, old-school radio flavor

Visitors have found inspiration in picturesque Rockfish Gap for generations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, brothers Colter and Charlie Adams have drawn on happy memories of time spent in the Blue Ridge Mountains to create audio theater with a twist.
“Rockfish Gap” is a new podcast drama created by the Adams brothers and a circle of talented fellow high school students who wanted to put their performance and writing skills to good use during quarantine.
The name is “kind of an homage to our experiences outdoors,” said Colter, who serves as showrunner, writer and composer. “We wanted to create a project that incorporated all the mysteries of the mountains.”
Colter, who performs in a band, needed an outlet. “I was looking for ways to incorporate music in my daily routine, because I couldn’t tour,” he said.
“Rockfish Gap” tells the story of a reporter at a public radio station who is trying to prove herself as a tenacious and thorough journalist. When four students are reported missing on a camping trip in Rockfish Gap during the quarantine, Jessica Matthews sees her chance to make a difference — and winds up discovering much more than she expected. Toss in a cover-up, a governmental agency and generations of legends and mysteries in a hauntingly beautiful outdoor setting, and before long, “she’s in over her head,” Colton said.
“The story almost wrote itself in a lot of ways,” said Charlie, who serves as showrunner and writer.
The creative team also includes Andrew Nguyen as writer and executive producer, Katya Shakula as marketing director and producer and Dolly Lebow and Daisy Forbes on the art team.
Natalie Ingalls plays Jessica Matthews, Derek Dallas portrays Bill Haddock, CC Meade is Catherine Brayden and Gillian Murphy plays Talia Rose. Colter Adams portrays Aaron Nielson, and Charlie Adams plays Jesse Ferguson. Other stars include Ciara Curtin, Samaria Dellorso, Aaron Eckloff, Elizabeth Gibbons, Colin Page, Jennifer Tabola, Dru Waren and Wes Waren.
The Adamses bring writing skills, a love for the outdoors in general and hiking Humpback Rocks in particular, and a passion for radio entertainment to the weekly Wednesday releases. The latest episode, the sixth, is “You Are Now Entering Rockfish Gap.”
“Charlie and I are huge public radioheads,” Colton said with a chuckle, adding that a fondness for vintage radio shows has built an appreciation for “plot twists, cliffhangers and classic radio dramas” that dovetails comfortably with the state-of-the-art storytelling that modern technology provides. “Audio drama is probably the best medium for this quarantine. That was the best way we could tell this story and make it believable.”
Their friends have brought acting chops, filmmaking experience and other powers to the podcast.
“We give a lot of freedom to our cast,” Colton said. “We want to encourage our actors to improvise. We suggested that they improvise dialogue. We wanted to leave room for all our actors to be themselves.”
Most of the cast is in Northern Virginia, especially around Falls Church and Fairfax, and others are in the Danville area. “One cast member is in Cambodia, actually,” Colter said. Most will be attending Virginia colleges this fall.
As the students’ first eight-episode season unfolded, they realized the project already was building an international online following.
“That was the most shocking moment — when we learned we’d had 6,000 to 7,000 downloads in Canada,” Colton said. “That was a surreal moment. We’d really found an audience. I like to think it’s the outdoorsy cultural association with Canada.”
The Adamses and their friends hope their podcast will appeal to listeners everywhere, but “it’s kind of a love letter to the Shenandoah and the Appalachian regions,” Colter said.
“Rockfish Gap” can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify and other popular platforms. For details, go to rockfishgapshow.com.
