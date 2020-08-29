Stressbusters: 'Rockfish Gap' podcast drama blends new technology, old-school radio flavor

Visitors have found inspiration in picturesque Rockfish Gap for generations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, brothers Colter and Charlie Adams have drawn on happy memories of time spent in the Blue Ridge Mountains to create audio theater with a twist.

“Rockfish Gap” is a new podcast drama created by the Adams brothers and a circle of talented fellow high school students who wanted to put their performance and writing skills to good use during quarantine.

The name is “kind of an homage to our experiences outdoors,” said Colter, who serves as showrunner, writer and composer. “We wanted to create a project that incorporated all the mysteries of the mountains.”

Colter, who performs in a band, needed an outlet. “I was looking for ways to incorporate music in my daily routine, because I couldn’t tour,” he said.