Stressbusters: 'Raphael Revealed' offers insider's look at revered artistry

Traveling to art galleries around the world may not be in the cards during the pandemic, but immersing yourself in works by one of the most celebrated artists of the Renaissance just got easier.

Audiences at the Paramount Theater can see the latest offering in the “Exhibition on Screen” series at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The live broadcast of “Raphael Revealed” will give art fans exclusive access to a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition of the works of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino that marked the 500th anniversary of the revered painter’s death.

“Raphael Revealed,” directed by Phil Grabsky, is one of 22 “Exhibition on Screen” films offering viewers the chance to soak in visual art and listen to insights by historians and art critics. Grabsky and his production company, Seventh Art Productions, also are the team behind the “Great Composers” series and the “Great Art” television series on ITV.

The exhibition assembled more than 200 paintings, drawings and other celebrated works; more than 100 of them were shown together for the first time. The film offers context, showing how the works offer a fuller picture of Raphael’s creativity and depth as an artist.