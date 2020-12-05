Stressbusters: 'Raphael Revealed' offers insider's look at revered artistry

Traveling to art galleries around the world may not be in the cards during the pandemic, but immersing yourself in works by one of the most celebrated artists of the Renaissance just got easier.
Audiences at the Paramount Theater can see the latest offering in the “Exhibition on Screen” series at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The live broadcast of “Raphael Revealed” will give art fans exclusive access to a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition of the works of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino that marked the 500th anniversary of the revered painter’s death.
“Raphael Revealed,” directed by Phil Grabsky, is one of 22 “Exhibition on Screen” films offering viewers the chance to soak in visual art and listen to insights by historians and art critics. Grabsky and his production company, Seventh Art Productions, also are the team behind the “Great Composers” series and the “Great Art” television series on ITV.
The exhibition assembled more than 200 paintings, drawings and other celebrated works; more than 100 of them were shown together for the first time. The film offers context, showing how the works offer a fuller picture of Raphael’s creativity and depth as an artist.
Before you go, take some time online at theparamount.net to familiarize yourself with the theater’s safety precautions and procedures to help keep visitors and staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance will be limited at both screenings. Be sure to wear a mask, which is required at all times, unless you are eating something from the concessions area. Keep an eye out for hand sanitizing stations, and consider taking advantage of contactless purchasing options for tickets and concessions.
Tickets are $15; seniors pay $13, and students get in for $11. For tickets, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.
