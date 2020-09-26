Stressbusters: October's Shelf Life offerings dive into fresh reads

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Festival of the Book has scheduled a sixth month of Shelf Life events. The virtual discussions give readers a chance to learn more about the authors and ideas behind compelling new works.

» Noon Thursday: ”#OwnVoices Fiction: Yamile Saied Mendez in Conversation with NoNieqa Ramos.” Mendez will speak about her latest young-adult novel, “Furia,” with author Ramos. “Furia” tells the story of a young soccer star in Argentina who must risk everything to follow her dreams.

» Noon Oct. 8: “Family Secrets in Fiction: Jill McCorkle in Conversation with Brendan Matthews.” McCorkle will speak with Matthews about her latest novel, “Hieroglyphics,” which dives into generations of history, memory and secrets.

» Noon Oct. 15: “Monument Lab and Creative Speculations Where You Live: Paul Farber in Conversation with Justin Reid.” Farber, author of “Monument Lab: Creative Speculations for Philadelphia” and a co-founder of The Monument Lab, speaks with Reid, director of community initiatives at Virginia Humanities, about the work of re-imagining public spaces in terms of social justice and equity.