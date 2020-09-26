Stressbusters: October's Shelf Life offerings dive into fresh reads

The Virginia Festival of the Book has scheduled a sixth month of Shelf Life events. The virtual discussions give readers a chance to learn more about the authors and ideas behind compelling new works.
» Noon Thursday: ”#OwnVoices Fiction: Yamile Saied Mendez in Conversation with NoNieqa Ramos.” Mendez will speak about her latest young-adult novel, “Furia,” with author Ramos. “Furia” tells the story of a young soccer star in Argentina who must risk everything to follow her dreams.
» Noon Oct. 8: “Family Secrets in Fiction: Jill McCorkle in Conversation with Brendan Matthews.” McCorkle will speak with Matthews about her latest novel, “Hieroglyphics,” which dives into generations of history, memory and secrets.
» Noon Oct. 15: “Monument Lab and Creative Speculations Where You Live: Paul Farber in Conversation with Justin Reid.” Farber, author of “Monument Lab: Creative Speculations for Philadelphia” and a co-founder of The Monument Lab, speaks with Reid, director of community initiatives at Virginia Humanities, about the work of re-imagining public spaces in terms of social justice and equity.
» Noon Oct. 22: “Detecting Women with Hilary Davidson and Rachel Howzell Hall.” Crime novelists Davidson and Hall will talk about their experiences in writing strong female characters.
Head to the festival’s Facebook page to catch up on previous months’ events.
To register, go to vabook.org. Click on the registration link for the event you wish to attend, and you’ll receive an email with a link to follow to enjoy the event.
