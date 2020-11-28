Stressbusters: Charlottesville Ballet has a busy virtual schedule for 'Nutcracker' fans

If visions of sugarplums aren’t the only holiday memories dancing in your head, you probably are delighted that the traditional season for “The Nutcracker” has returned.
Charlottesville Ballet is starting a busy season of fun from home by giving children the chance to take a virtual ballet class inspired by “The Nutcracker.” “Class with Clara @ Home,” set for 4 p.m. Saturday, is designed for dancers ages 3 to 8.
Students will learn some introductory ballet steps and choreography from the timeless ballet, which has become a holiday season staple for generations of families.
One ticket is good for the whole family, so if older siblings hear Tchaikovsky’s familiar score and can’t resist joining the fun, it’s fine.
The event is $17.50. To sign up, go to charlottesvilleballet.org.
Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center will present “Class with Clara in Culpeper,” an in-person event with photo opportunities with Charlottesville Ballet dancers, at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Class size will be limited to 15, so reserve tickets soon at charlottesvilleballet.secure.force.com. A livestream will be available to any family members who’d like to attend as virtual guests.
Classes aren’t the only ways people can enjoy “The Nutcracker” this holiday season.
“The Nutcracker: A Virtual Gala Event” is planned for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Dancers, local musicians and special guests will present a program that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Make some hot chocolate and cookies and settle in together; tutus and tiaras are optional.
Tickets are $45.50 per household, plus processing fees; each ticketholder will be emailed a unique link to the broadcast, and a recording will be available for seven days after the event.
And if you love to get lost in everything “Nutcracker” this time of year, Charlottesville Ballet will offer a video-on-demand event filled with moments from past productions on a pay-what-you-can basis from Dec. 20 to 27. Get all the details at Charlottesville Ballet.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!