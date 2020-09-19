Stressbusters: Chamber music festival offers virtual 'choose your own adventure' approach

This year’s Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is giving listeners a chance to hear endless encores.
During the 2020 Virtual Festival, a new chamber music performance video will be released each day through Thursday on the festival’s website at cvillechambermusic.org. Listeners can listen to a concert and then dive into related media, such as artist interviews, bios and program notes, to enhance the experience.
And instead of following the linear, one-and-done experience of traditional festivals, listeners can hear any of the performances whenever they like. Fans can come back to catch up on previously released videos and view their favorites as often as they want through Oct. 31 — for free.
If you’d like to read the program notes before viewing the concert, or check out an in-depth interview with an artist after the concert, it’s possible to customize your experience each time. Some of the musicians have recorded greetings and encores as well.
“There’s a bit of a ‘choose your own adventure’ element,” said David McCormick, who was named the festival’s new executive director last week. “We’ve created an enduring platform — really, an educational platform — for engaging with people in a really enriching way.”
The idea of world-premiere compositions also gets a new look in the retooled festival format starting Monday. When percussionist I-Jen Fang plays “Self-Portrait (You Are Not Your Thoughts)” by Brian Simalchik, a new work written during the pandemic, listeners can return to the video of her marimba performance as often as they like until Halloween.
“Normally, you get to hear a premiere only once, and then it’s never played again,” McCormick said.
Technology is giving the Charlottesville festival, now in its 21st year, the opportunity to create a year-round presence, McCormick said.
“I think we’re in for a permanent change in the way people interface with classical music,” he said.
This year’s festival audiences aren’t bound by scrambling to find babysitters and parking spaces and sliding into their seats just as the house lights dim. Watch a performance at 11 p.m. if you’ve been working late, or at 7 a.m. before your shift begins. Pull up the artist’s discussion of a composition at 4 p.m. before listening to the piece itself as an inspirational after-school break before practicing your own music lessons.
Whatever adventure you choose, it’s entirely your own. The new format offers the luxury of time.
“My advice is just to savor it,” McCormick said. “There’s plenty of time to explore, so there’s no need to speed through everything to get to the next concert.”
Fans who keep up with the original paintings created for the festival each year by artist David Summers can see “Beethoven at 250” on the website, too.
New videos are released at 10 a.m. each day of the festival. Here’s the complete list of featured performances:
» Day One: Sept. 15
“Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109” by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by pianist Benjamin Hochman on Aug. 27 in Neukolin, Berlin.
» Day Two, Sept. 16
“Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45” by Edvard Grieg, performed by violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Andrew Armstrong on Aug. 21 in Greenwich, Connecticut.
» Day Three, Sept. 17
“String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132” by Beethoven, performed by Brentano String Quartet (Mark Steinberg, violin; Serena Canin, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello) on Aug. 20 in Brooklyn, New York.
» Day Four, Sept. 18:
“Duo in G Major, K 423” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by violinist Aki Sauliere and cellist Raphael Bell on Aug. 3 in Montigny-sur-Loing, France.
» Day Five, Sept. 19
“Violin Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 96” by Beethoven, performed by violinist Timothy Summers and pianist Benjamin Hochman on Aug. 27 in Neukolin, Berlin.
» Day Six, Sunday
“Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007” by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by cellist Raphael Bell on Aug. 3 in Montigny-sur-Loing, France.
» Day Seven, Monday
World premiere of “Self-Portrait (You Are Not Your Thoughts)” by Brian Simalchik, performed by I-Jen Fang on marimba on Aug. 29 in Charlottesville.
» Day Eight, Tuesday
“Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111” by Beethoven, performed by pianist Conor Hanick on Sept. 4 in New York, New York.
» Day Nine, Wednesday
“Fantasie in C Major for Violin and Piano, D. 934” by Franz Schubert, performed by violinist James Ehnes and pianist Inon Barnatan on Aug. 23 in La Jolla, California.
» Day 10, Thursday
“Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69” by Beethoven, performed by cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Boris Giltburg on Aug. 24 in Brussels, Belgium.
