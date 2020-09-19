Stressbusters: Chamber music festival offers virtual 'choose your own adventure' approach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is giving listeners a chance to hear endless encores.

During the 2020 Virtual Festival, a new chamber music performance video will be released each day through Thursday on the festival’s website at cvillechambermusic.org. Listeners can listen to a concert and then dive into related media, such as artist interviews, bios and program notes, to enhance the experience.

And instead of following the linear, one-and-done experience of traditional festivals, listeners can hear any of the performances whenever they like. Fans can come back to catch up on previously released videos and view their favorites as often as they want through Oct. 31 — for free.

If you’d like to read the program notes before viewing the concert, or check out an in-depth interview with an artist after the concert, it’s possible to customize your experience each time. Some of the musicians have recorded greetings and encores as well.

“There’s a bit of a ‘choose your own adventure’ element,” said David McCormick, who was named the festival’s new executive director last week. “We’ve created an enduring platform — really, an educational platform — for engaging with people in a really enriching way.”