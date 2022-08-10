Soul of Cville festival offer skating, style and spotlight on Black excellence

A three-day festival at IX Art Park this weekend will give people an opportunity to celebrate Black excellence as expressed in a wide variety of disciplines.

Soul of Cville, in its second year, starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a free outdoor IX Flix screening of Spike Lee’s 1989 classic “Do the Right Thing,” followed at 10 p.m. by fresh local music in a 9 Pillars Hip-Hop Showcase in IX’s Looking Glass immersive art space.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a variety of Black vendors from Charlottesville and Albemarle County, plus a fashion show, food from Black-owned restaurants, community art-making time, dance troupes and bands performing soul, rhythm and blues, go-go and rap. And from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, De La Roll will prove a pop-up roller skating experience for all ages.

Focusing on the achievements, creativity and resilience of the Black community offers a different way to acknowledge the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally and the violence that followed on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, said organizer Khalilah Jones of Chic & Classy Image Consulting, who is an IX Art Park advisory board member.

“Rise of the Phoenix” is the theme for this year’s festival, Jones said.

“You cannot ignore that August 12 happened, and you would be tone deaf not to recognize that it happened,” Jones said. “We know how strong Charlottesville is, and we reclaim it. We are rising from the ashes. We are reclaiming.”

The event offers what Jones calls “a temperature check on the community” by looking forward instead of back and offering space for soaking in some positive time together instead of dwelling on what happened.

Jones said to expect more of “a family reunion feel” than a solemn observance that “is not what the community wants. They do not want to be reminded of this day. They are reclaiming the day.”

Sunday’s skating session captures the kind of lighthearted recess from stress organizers hoped to provide. De La Roll’s pop-up roller skating rink, with fun for all ages set to music by local DJs, “is just good, clean fun,” Jones said.

The inaugural Soul of Cville last year took place in one day. This year’s celebration, which coincidentally fell on the Aug. 12 anniversary, grew to three days of festivities to appeal to all ages.

“Last year, I wanted to put on a fashion show, and it turned into a festival,” Jones said with a chuckle. “We knew it was going to be a festival, and we knew it would be every year. This year, there’s so much excitement, it’s almost palpable.”

Soul of Cville promises to be the kind of event one could attend with a date, friends, children or grandparents and find something for everyone to enjoy.

“Everyone is invited. This is the Soul of Cville,” Jones said. “We are inclusive of everyone. You will not be disappointed.”

Admission is free. Get all the details at ixartpark.org.