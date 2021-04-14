Sony's obsession with blockbusters stirs unrest within PlayStation empire

Just when it hoped to enter production on the remake of “The Last of Us,” Mumbauer’s team got called in to help when another big game fell behind. Release of “The Last of Us, Part II” had been pushed to 2020 from 2019 and Naughty Dog needed the Visual Arts Service Group to polish it off. Most of Mumbauer’s team, along with some of the 200 or so other staff at the Visual Arts Service Group, was assigned to support Naughty Dog, slowing down progress on its own game.

Then, the roles got reversed. Sony sent word that after the completion of “The Last of Us, Part II,” some people from Naughty Dog would help out with T1X. Mumbauer’s team saw this as their short-lived autonomy being stripped. Dozens of Naughty Dog staff were joining the project, and some had actually worked on the original “The Last of Us,” giving them more weight in discussions about T1X’s direction. The game was moved under Naughty Dog’s budget, which Sony gave more leeway than the Visual Arts Service Group.