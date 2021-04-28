Solla exhibition honors life, career dedicated to democratizing art

In artist Beryl Solla’s world, houses and rabbits had wings.
So did her students.
A new exhibit at Piedmont Virginia Community College is paying colorful, heartfelt tribute to the PVCC Gallery director and Visual and Performing Arts chair, who died Feb. 19 after a battle with cancer. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at the life and legacy of an artist who seemed happiest when others believed that art was theirs, too.
“Solla World: The Hailing and Wailing Wall for Beryl” can be seen through May 22 in PVCC’s North Gallery. Curator Fenella Belle said that visitors can experience the exhibition by viewing and reflecting, or by creating their own art to add in Solla’s honor.
People who come and see are invited to stop by the make-it stations, pick up paper cutouts of shapes that show up often in Solla’s work, take them home and decorate them. Bring them back when you’re done so they can be added to the exhibition. Add a photo that you’ve taken, or use the space to draw, color or paint. Pen a poem, or share a memory of Solla in her element.
“Everyone can see it, but there is a private drop box as well if you wanted to send something directly to the family,” Belle said.
Solla and artist James Yates, her husband of 43 years, were devoted not only to each other and their two sons, daughters-in-law and three grandchildren, but also to the idea that art belonged to everyone and that artists of all experience levels were part of a supportive greater community. They shared a belief in what Belle calls “the democratization of art,” which appeared in many forms in the programs and events Solla nurtured in her department.
“You don’t have to be an artist to make art,” Belle said. “It’s your voice and your expression.”
The democratization of art took many forms with Solla at the helm.
Curated by Yates, “Let There Be Light,” the annual light-centric outdoor art installation near winter solstice time that explores the cherished power of light on the darkest night of the year, always offers room for visitors to be creative. Especially when it comes to encouraging visitors to deck themselves out in light, which could mean a glow-stick necklace for one person and light-up earrings or a battery-powered Christmas sweater for someone else.
Solla made sure there would be hot chocolate to warm visitors’ spirits and hands on frosty nights, and she continued the sweet theme with the Seventh Annual Chocolate Chow Down. Always the “seventh annual” event, no matter how many years went by, the Chocolate Chow Down gave students a chance to share treats while enjoying each other’s work in the annual Student Exhibition.
“She loved chocolate,” Yates said with a fond chuckle.
Solla established Free Movie Fridays to give college students with hectic schedules a chance to catch screenings of current films together for free without leaving campus. She knew that before her students left PVCC to pursue additional study or start busy careers, they needed to learn to give themselves breaks and to make sure they found time to share experiences and welcome new friendships along the way.
In the new exhibition, giving visitors room to respond in their own ways was important. A passive collection of static items to look at simply wouldn’t cut it.
“The shock of her passing had left a really big hole, and there was a need to express it,” Belle said.
“It was critical that, as she touched so many lives, people could express their appreciation and their grief,” Yates said.
Visitors who enter the North Gallery will be greeted by a large, black-and-white image of Solla. “You sort of walk in and see this large picture of Beryl in her element, in the gallery,” Belle said.
So far, visitors’ artistic contributions to the new exhibition reflect the individuality and creativity Solla always encouraged. Someone took home a shape and brought it back covered in sequined beads, evoking Solla’s own depictions of flowers. And fresh floral tributes are everywhere.
“People are bringing fresh flowers to the wall, and they’re drying, and I’m leaving them on the wall,” Belle said.
Just as fading flowers can capture grief and joy in the same glimpse, Belle said the reflections people have shared tend to mention the life and the loss — “the enormous hole that she left and the tremendous gift that we’ve been given. You never hear one mentioned without the other.”
Solla might have suggested filling any perceived void in life with art. Yates said that Solla remained prolific at the end of her life.
The devoted gardener’s beloved flowers and the vivid colors that characterized her work figured prominently in a painstakingly sequined four-panel piece depicting poppies.
“She wasn’t able to finish it, but it was one of her most beautiful pieces,” Yates said. Solla also revived her interest in ceramics, and two vases were almost completed.
Her husband’s outlet for grief has been poetry.
Within days of her death, friends and former students were responding to the news with artworks of their own. Ashtin Bowman’s “Beryl” depicts a smiling Solla crowned with roses against a backdrop of a vibrant mosaic reminiscent of the ones Solla was known for; the work refers to her fondness for bold color, elements of Latin art and flowers — always flowers.
While in Texas undergoing treatment, Solla rented an apartment with her husband, and its “corporate art” scheme soon needed an artist’s update, Belle said. Oilcloth proved a clever and economical medium for cutouts of bold shapes, such as leaping bunnies and winged buildings, to make their lodgings feel more like a home away from home.
What might Solla’s advice have been to students and others who valued, and miss, her creative force?
“One would be ‘Don’t lose sight of your dreams.’ That was one big thing she would do for her students — to support them in their dreams,” Yates said. “Art is something that is part of life, not something that is separate and in galleries.”
The Beryl Solla Scholarship Fund, established in April, was created to help arts students follow those dreams at PVCC by providing $500 each year. For details about the scholarship, or to make a donation, visit pvcc.edu/ber ylsollascholarship, email development@pvcc.edu or call (434) 961-5226.
“Beryl would be very pleased that they came up with the scholarship,” Yates said.