Solla exhibition honors life, career dedicated to democratizing art

In artist Beryl Solla’s world, houses and rabbits had wings.

So did her students.

A new exhibit at Piedmont Virginia Community College is paying colorful, heartfelt tribute to the PVCC Gallery director and Visual and Performing Arts chair, who died Feb. 19 after a battle with cancer. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at the life and legacy of an artist who seemed happiest when others believed that art was theirs, too.

“Solla World: The Hailing and Wailing Wall for Beryl” can be seen through May 22 in PVCC’s North Gallery. Curator Fenella Belle said that visitors can experience the exhibition by viewing and reflecting, or by creating their own art to add in Solla’s honor.

People who come and see are invited to stop by the make-it stations, pick up paper cutouts of shapes that show up often in Solla’s work, take them home and decorate them. Bring them back when you’re done so they can be added to the exhibition. Add a photo that you’ve taken, or use the space to draw, color or paint. Pen a poem, or share a memory of Solla in her element.

“Everyone can see it, but there is a private drop box as well if you wanted to send something directly to the family,” Belle said.