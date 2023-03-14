University of Virginia men's basketball fans can catch first-round NCAA Tournament action against Furman at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on the big screen at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Admission is free, and registration in advance is highly encouraged. As demand is high for this game, registration does not guarantee admission; please plan to arrive early to claim your seats. Unclaimed seats for the matchup will be offered to the Wait List and Standby Line 15 minutes before the event begins.

To reserve your seat, go to www.theparamount.net, drop by the Paramount box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call (434) 979-1333.

Virginia, the ACC co-regular-season champion and tournament runner-up, earned a No. 4 seed in the South Region for the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers (25-7) are led by guard Kihei Clark, a holdover from the Cavaliers' title-winning team from 2018-19, along with top scorers Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner. A recent injury to valuable graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas has left them trying to figure out how to proceed.

Virginia will take on the Paladins (27-7), the Southern Conference champions who have won six straight.

The winner faces the winner of the game between No. 5-seed San Diego State and No. 12-seed Charleston.