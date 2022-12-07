Sea creatures, interactive dance lend 'Let There Be Light' bright energy

It’s time to face the darkest time of the year and push it back with the light of imagination and connection — and a sea monster or two in the trees.

The 16th annual “Let There Be Light” installation can be seen from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday outdoors in the grounds surrounding the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Visitors can expect to encounter a mix of returning artists and first-time participants who are finding creative ways to illuminate the darkness. Some works are whimsical, others are poignant, and all are exploring the power of light to change the way people see their surroundings.

This year’s festivities are co-curated by local artist James Yates and Fenella Belle, who chairs PVCC’s Visual and Performing Arts department.

“This is Piedmont’s gift to the community,” Belle said. “It gives people a reason to come out of hibernation and come out of the dark.”

“The winter is what makes it magical,” Yates said. “It’s also about the solstice and bringing in light at a time when darkness is going to shroud us.”

Yates founded “Let There Be Light” with his wife, artist Beryl Solla; the PVCC art professor and Art Department chair died in 2021.

And with Friday’s event, Yates is passing the torch.

“I feel good about it, because I have complete confidence in you,” a smiling Yates said to Belle during a Zoom conversation. “I feel really good and confident that the tradition is carrying on.”

Friday’s happening will draw on a variety of artistic disciplines to dot the darkness with video projections, fluorescent paintings and sculptures that glow. Visitors will find opportunities to interact with different art pieces and add their own movements to the mix.

The interplay of light and shadow inspires a number of Friday’s artists. Deep Water Moves Dance Company and Dan Pearce will present “Becoming a Movement Choir” at 6:30 p.m., giving visitors a chance to see the movements of dancers captured on a loop and projected onto a wall.

Alexandria Searls has been working with PVCC Art Club members, creating an interactive video loop of scenes from the Rivanna River that takes on new life from the motions of shadow puppets the students have made.

Members of the Boys & Girls Club are participating in “Let There Be Light” for the first time. They’re teaming up with artist Sigrid Eilertson for “Trash to Treasure,” a piece in which young artists have turned discarded objects into illuminated sea creatures, including a large jellyfish in a tree.

Other trees won’t be adorned with ocean fauna; Karen Colton’s “Celebration of Trees” honors the trunks, barks and branches people often take for granted by using dark-sky-friendly lighting to highlight their beauty.

Students from Renaissance School’s Computer Club will present “Shadow Dance,” in which visitors are invited to help create poses for a series of figures featured in stop-motion animation.

“Phosphorescent Foliage: The Alien Plant Experiment,” created by Chris Haske and students from The Peabody School, fills a garden with alien-themed sculptures that can brighten and dim in response to the presence of visitors.

The transformative power of fire also will carve art out of the darkness in “RAKU!!”, an outdoor kiln firing of clay vessels created by Nancy Ross, Tom Clarkson and members of PVCC’s Ceramics Club.

Elizabeth Cassell’s “Be a Beacon” will use the image of a lighthouse and a mirrored ball to follow a beam of light shot across Piedmont’s pond. In “Illusory Orrery,” Stephen Haske looks deeply into the skies to envision a solar system and capture it in sculpture.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will return with “VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century,” which will share its latest exhibition, “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.” The traveling gallery has been popular with visitors.

Take care to dress for the weather, and take advantage of a chance to warm up with free hot chocolate and apple cider while supplies last. If you’re looking for something more substantial, food trucks will be on hand with specialties to sell — another sign of how much the event has grown over the years.

“I’m the one who had free soup the first two years,” Yates said with a chuckle.

Bring a flashlight to help you navigate dark areas; if you forget, you’ll be able to borrow one.

Wearing light can help you feel like part of the festivities. Start planning now to decide how you’ll appear as “an enlightened being.” Lighted or glow-in-the-dark accessories can be fun choices, and this event might be just the place to slip on that blinking holiday sweater you never thought you’d wear.

“It’s always fabulous to see what people are doing,” Belle said.