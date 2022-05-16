 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramblin' Rabbit Run returns after two-year hiatus

Blue Ridge Mountain Rotary Club's Ramblin' Rabbit Run fundraiser is back on track for Memorial Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus prompted by pandemic safety concerns.

Online registration is open to runners and walkers at rotarytrabbitrun.com, and in-person registration will begin at 6 a.m. May 28 at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The race itself will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

The annual race increases awareness of local nonprofit organizations. The beneficiary of this year's race will be All Blessings Flow, which works to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. All Blessings Flow provides medical equipment free of charge to people who need it in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and surrounding communities. Funds raised by this year's race will help the organization provide specialized pediatric medical equipment.

Race registration is $50. To register, donate or sponsor, go to rotaryrabbitrun.com.

