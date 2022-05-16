Ramblin' Rabbit Run returns after two-year hiatus

A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to life-saving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old. The superintendent of the state police expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby’s years of service. In 2017, she gained notoriety after locating a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in the woods. The boy was the son of the shelter worker who advocated for her. Her story was made into the 2022 Netflix movie “Rescued by Ruby.”