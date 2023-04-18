The next Profs and Pints Charlottesville event, set to begin at 6 p.m. on April 26 at the Graduate Charlottesville hotel, will offer participants a deeper understanding of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Allan C. Stam, professor of politics and public policy at the University of Virginia, will be the speaker for this month's event in the scholarly social lecture series. After his talk, there will be a question-and-answer segment to give audience members an opportunity to learn more.

Stam, a leading scholar of armed conflict who directed the international policy center at the University of Michigan before coming to UVa, will examine Russia's motivations for the invasion, why efforts to keep Russia from invading failed and what happens when democracies end up being at war with autocracies.

Profs and Pints, based in Washington. D.C., brings community members and scholars together to learn more about current events, historical topics and a variety of creative interests. The series expanded to Charlottesville in February. Previous events included "The Ancient Origins of Valentine's Day" in February and "The Life of the Vampire" in March. To learn more about the series, go to profsandpints.com.

Tickets at the door are $17, or $15 with a student ID; advance tickets are $13.50, plus taxes and fees. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets and details, go to profsandpints.ticketleap.com.