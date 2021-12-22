Presidents' residences offer glimpses of Christmases past

“We talk about what this time of year meant for everybody,” said Brandon Dillard, manager of historic interpretation at Monticello.

Expect a rare chance to see public and private rooms in the third president’s beloved home, including the famous Dome Room, by candlelight. One popular decoration this time of year, however, won’t be anywhere in sight.

“Thomas Jefferson died before Christmas trees were popularized in the United States,” Dillard said.

Remember how Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol” had to beg Ebenezer Scrooge for some time off to spend with his family on the big day? Christmas Day wasn’t an automatic day off at Monticello, either — even for the head of the household, who was a prolific correspondent and writer.

“Thomas Jefferson usually worked on Christmas Day. He was usually writing,” Dillard said. During Jefferson’s terms as president, vice president and secretary of state, it was “all work, all the time.”

Holiday Evening Tours will be offered at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6 and 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 30. The site will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday and Saturday.