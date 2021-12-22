Presidents' residences offer glimpses of Christmases past

You may be wondering how to keep visiting family members and friends entertained during the next week or so during our second pandemic holiday season. If your crew is curious about history and enjoys walking and exploring, you’ve just tucked host-with-the-most bragging rights into your own stocking this year.
If you’re wondering how the holidays were celebrated at the presidents’ residences in Albemarle and Orange counties, there will be opportunities this week and next to find out. Before you pile into the car, though, check out three websites — monticello.org, highland.org and montpelier.org — for reservations, the latest information and up-to-the-minute COVID-19 precaution requirements.
Monticello will offer its Holiday Evening Tours again on Thursday before taking a brief Christmas break and resuming the candlelight sojourns on Sunday. Instead of today’s yard inflatables and LED lights, Thomas Jefferson’s home will be festooned with the fresh greenery that was popular at the time, taking a festive approach that can seem restrained and refined by comparison in 2021. Tour leaders will share details about ways in which everyone on the estate — from enslaved workers to Jefferson’s family and guests — would have acknowledged the social and spiritual joys of a holiday that still required its share of work.
“We talk about what this time of year meant for everybody,” said Brandon Dillard, manager of historic interpretation at Monticello.
Expect a rare chance to see public and private rooms in the third president’s beloved home, including the famous Dome Room, by candlelight. One popular decoration this time of year, however, won’t be anywhere in sight.
“Thomas Jefferson died before Christmas trees were popularized in the United States,” Dillard said.
Remember how Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol” had to beg Ebenezer Scrooge for some time off to spend with his family on the big day? Christmas Day wasn’t an automatic day off at Monticello, either — even for the head of the household, who was a prolific correspondent and writer.
“Thomas Jefferson usually worked on Christmas Day. He was usually writing,” Dillard said. During Jefferson’s terms as president, vice president and secretary of state, it was “all work, all the time.”
Holiday Evening Tours will be offered at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6 and 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 30. The site will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday and Saturday.
Head to monticello.org to make reservations — purchasing tickets online in advance is recommended, as many of the times and dates will fill up quickly — and stay current on pandemic precaution requirements. As of this writing, fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks while outdoors at Monticello, although everyone ages 5 or older must wear masks indoors and on the shuttle buses.
Tickets are $75. The tour involves climbing steep stairs; it is recommended for children ages 7 and older and for adults. Meet your tour guide at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.
At the nearby home of James Monroe, the nation’s fifth president and Jefferson’s friend, After Hours at Highland will be offered again at 4:30 pm. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beau Robbins, who offers first-person interpretation of Monroe, will greet guests and be on hand with a Highland guide to answer questions while visitors get a closer look at the new exhibits in Highland’s 1818 guesthouse.
Keep in mind that masks are required indoors. Tours are $25. To make reservations, go to highland.org. And while you’re there, read up on the Highland Virtual Book Club, which plans its next meeting for 7 p.m. Jan. 12; register online to participate in the free discussion of “Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory” by Claudio Saunt, which will be led by Highland guide Jeff Butcher.
Highland will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
At the home of James Madison in Orange County, the hour-long Highlights of Montpelier tours are the most popular options. The fourth president’s home and plantation are included, and guests can learn more about the daily lives of Madison and his wife, Dolley, and the enslaved community. The tours are $35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6.
Be sure to wear your mask indoors. Comfortable, sturdy shoes and clothing that suits the weather are musts. Keep in mind that there will be stairs to climb and a moderate amount of walking. Your ticket purchase also includes opportunities to see the “Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition, the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center and Museum Shop, the cemeteries of the Madison family and the enslaved community, the Annie DuPont Formal Garden, Mr. Madison’s Temple and more than eight miles of walking trails.
Private house tours must be reserved 48 hours in advance. If you are considering making reservations, remember that Montpelier will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and you’ll want to get there before the annual closure for renovations takes place from Jan. 3 to 14.