Podcast brings Black sewing enthusiasts together

Lisa Woolfork cherishes her memories of going to fabric stores with her grandmother. Looking past all the colorful textiles, she got her first deeper insights into what she calls “this ancestral craft.”
She paid attention as her grandmother bypassed conventional patterns, focusing instead on multiple dimensions of the person for whom she was creating a garment.
“She did couture,” Woolfork said. “She didn’t need patterns. She took measurements.”
When Woolfork launched her own Stitch Please podcast for Black sewing enthusiasts, she also took a deeper look at the women behind the craft. After more than 25 years of sewing, she knew what it was like to join sewing guilds and attend special events only to discover that, yet again, she was the youngest member — and the only Black woman.
Her podcast introduces listeners to Black designers, entrepreneurs and other leaders in the sewing field. There’s time to dig into the merits of techniques and tools. And at the heart of it all, Stitch Please is a safe space for Black women, teens and femmes who simply haven’t seen themselves represented in the mainstream sewing industry over the years.
“The purpose of the Stitch Please podcast is to offer a space where Black sewists can be themselves,” the host and producer said. “This is something we don’t see when we pick up a sewing magazine.
“I built what I needed. If we don’t create the things we need, then we just won’t have them.”
In 2019, Stitch Please racked up 10,000 downloads. In 2020, that number vaulted to 123,230.
One boost came as homebound people were turning to sewing and other pursuits for comfort and creative outlets during the early stay-at-home mandates in the COVID-19 pandemic. When mask requirements first went into effect, masks became hard to find, and many newcomers to the craft took a “how hard could it be?” approach to meeting the need themselves.
Across the country, demand for basic supplies, tools and know-how quickly outstripped supply. Finding one-quarter-inch or one-eighth-inch elastic — ordinarily plentiful staples — became a maddeningly fruitless quest once thousands of new mask stitchers arrived.
“Sewing machines were sold out for months,” Woolfork said. “They could not be had for love or money — even the high-end machines.”
But notions and hardware weren’t the only needs in short supply. Woolfork, an author and associate professor of English at the University of Virginia, had spent decades looking for a place to belong in a creative expression that she loved.
Heartsick in the aftermath of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017, she turned to a craft that offered comfort and a community that she thought would offer support. Woolfork signed up for a quilting retreat in hopes of finding fellowship and a healing change of scenery.
“That was a mistake,” she said.
When fellow retreat participants asked her privately about the events in Charlottesville, she shared her truth. The Black Lives Matter Charlottesville organizer told them about making a fateful left turn in the midst of the marching crowd in downtown Charlottesville that painful August day.
“That’s when I heard this loud bang, and I saw a shoe flying up in the air,” she said. “It was incredibly difficult. We woke up screaming for weeks.”
Not long after Woolfork got home from the retreat, an envelope arrived in the mail. No note, no explanation — just the check she’d written to reserve her space at the next year’s gathering.
“I was just shocked,” she said. Thinking that perhaps the event had been canceled, she asked around to find out what had happened.
She was told, “ ‘You broke the rule about talking about Charlottesville,’” Woolfork said. The rule, which Woolfork said had not been shared with her at the event, “was not about keeping me safe or anything like that. It was about making sure they were comfortable.
“It showed me that I no longer wanted to trade in my whole self in exchange for something that I loved.”
The longer Woolfork reflected, the more she realized she needed to create the space for others that she wished she’d had for herself. She called the organization Black Women Stitch.
“So I built an organization that allowed me to be my whole self and do what I loved. That’s when I decided to center Black women and Black girls and Black femmes,” Woolfork said. “This is not a diversity and inclusion initiative. It’s about centering our own choices and our own needs.
“I would never call it a blessing in disguise. In pursuing my own healing, I was able to help build something that could help others avoid what I went through. Too much emotional energy was spent on things that were not helpful.”
Stitch Please explores all kinds of experiences faced by Black women who sew, starting with the frustration of patterns sized for postwar figures that often don’t work for modern bodies. For generations, women of color had been making allowances, adding fabric to bustlines and waistlines to make garments fit and flatter.
Sewing patterns are “designed for a lean, thin, white body type,” Woolfork said. “They call it a ‘standard.’ If you are not ‘standard,’ you are deviant.”
What is Woolfork’s advice to Black women confronted by that message?
“Your body is not flawed. The pattern is flawed,” she said. “Don’t believe the messages that you are on the margins. It threatens the idea of white as the norm. What I’m trying to do is recalibrate that.”
Recalibrating often means bringing in voices that haven’t received their due in the past, including Black designers and artists. Among other tasks, Woolfork is creating an archive of resources for young sewists who want to pursue fashion design.
Then there’s the use of the updated term “sewist.” To begin with, the commonly used term “sewer” to describe a person who sews, though pronounced “sow-er,” looks in print just like the word “sewer,” as in wastewater system. “Sewist” is a newer term in keeping with the maker ethos, and it sounds more like “artist.”
“What it does is promote sewing as an active process,” Woolfork said.
And speaking of active processes, Woolfork is offering a Zoom workshop in conjunction with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
“Get Your Stitch Together: A No-Sew, No-Cost Sewing Workshop” will be offered at 3 p.m. Jan. 23.
A free pattern and materials will be available for Charlottesville participants, with preference given to Black women. To sign up for the Facebook workshop and request the materials, go to https://fb.me/e/J44sCLbH. If you aren’t on Facebook, go to https://forms.gle/ua7KUm2Wp34yvst39.