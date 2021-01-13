Podcast brings Black sewing enthusiasts together

“That was a mistake,” she said.

When fellow retreat participants asked her privately about the events in Charlottesville, she shared her truth. The Black Lives Matter Charlottesville organizer told them about making a fateful left turn in the midst of the marching crowd in downtown Charlottesville that painful August day.

“That’s when I heard this loud bang, and I saw a shoe flying up in the air,” she said. “It was incredibly difficult. We woke up screaming for weeks.”

Not long after Woolfork got home from the retreat, an envelope arrived in the mail. No note, no explanation — just the check she’d written to reserve her space at the next year’s gathering.

“I was just shocked,” she said. Thinking that perhaps the event had been canceled, she asked around to find out what had happened.

She was told, “ ‘You broke the rule about talking about Charlottesville,’” Woolfork said. The rule, which Woolfork said had not been shared with her at the event, “was not about keeping me safe or anything like that. It was about making sure they were comfortable.

“It showed me that I no longer wanted to trade in my whole self in exchange for something that I loved.”