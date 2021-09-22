Paula Poundstone sifts her way to creative new material

Cats traditionally have provided plenty of inspiration for Poundstone, and it’s a good thing she doesn’t mind scooping litter, because her cat family has included a dozen or more felines at a time. She said she has lost “a lot of cats” to old age over the past two years, which led her to adopt a pair of kittens two months ago.

“It was one of the best things I ever did,” she said. “Just watching them do things for no good reason. Kittens never think things through.”

She added a puppy to her household right before the pandemic hit, and the pattern of doing most of the pup’s training at night after work had some unexpected consequences.

“If I say ‘sit’ in the middle of the day, she looks at her watch as if to say, ‘I’m off the clock,’’’ the comedian said.

The puppy loves chasing balls in the back yard, and Poundstone was trying to find a recent favorite during a recent telephone conversation. Her older dog, not much of a ball chaser, enjoys watching the puppy at work, Poundstone said. “The rest of the cat pack has spent this time hissing,” she said.