Paula Poundstone sifts her way to creative new material

When Paula Poundstone glanced out of a car window recently in Santa Monica, California, and noticed a yarn shop was open, she was pleased.
“So many things have shut down as a result of the pandemic,” the stand-up comedian and author said. “I bet you a bunch of people have taken up knitting.”
Not Poundstone. When the pandemic put the brakes on her schedule of comedy shows last year, she started a worm farm.
“Not to sell the worms, but to get the pulp. It’s crazy good for the plants,” she said.
Poundstone won’t be rusty when she returns to the Paramount Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday because she has stayed busy with her “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” podcast.
“It’s more coming up with ideas than anything else, and I’m not very self-disciplined about that,” Poundstone said. “I think of most of my ideas while I’m sifting litter boxes. It’s frankly a full-time job. It’s a lot of sifting.”
Podcasting, though time consuming, gives her a chance to whip up some balm for the pandemic-weary, laughter-starved soul — the clever, the zany and the downright silly.
“Silliness, by the way, is premium these days,” Poundstone said. “I’m always looking for silliness.”
Cats traditionally have provided plenty of inspiration for Poundstone, and it’s a good thing she doesn’t mind scooping litter, because her cat family has included a dozen or more felines at a time. She said she has lost “a lot of cats” to old age over the past two years, which led her to adopt a pair of kittens two months ago.
“It was one of the best things I ever did,” she said. “Just watching them do things for no good reason. Kittens never think things through.”
She added a puppy to her household right before the pandemic hit, and the pattern of doing most of the pup’s training at night after work had some unexpected consequences.
“If I say ‘sit’ in the middle of the day, she looks at her watch as if to say, ‘I’m off the clock,’’’ the comedian said.
The puppy loves chasing balls in the back yard, and Poundstone was trying to find a recent favorite during a recent telephone conversation. Her older dog, not much of a ball chaser, enjoys watching the puppy at work, Poundstone said. “The rest of the cat pack has spent this time hissing,” she said.
Although she has stayed busy with her podcast and “Nobody Asked You! starring Paula Poundstone,” her Sunday night Zoom game show, Poundstone yearned to return to live shows, where she savors talking with her audiences. She got back on the road in June, to her delight.
“The audience is my best friend,” she said. “They’re the ones I talk to most. The ones from whom my energy comes.”
Poundstone takes safety precautions seriously, and she finds the wide variety of precautions practiced by different venues “fun and interesting.”
“Different theaters handle it in different ways,” she said, adding that some theaters have elaborate social distancing plans, while others have upgraded their ventilation systems.
“We all wear masks backstage, on the plane, when we check into the hotel,” she said. “It’s just truly joyous to be back with people and telling my little jokes.”
Losing the live shows when everything shut down in 2020 necessitated an abrupt shift away from the comedy dates she loves. “I make my living by live comedy, so I was scrambling,” she said. “I had no Plan B. I was really lucky I had my podcast.”
“I found myself sinking,” the self-described “stimulation junkie” said. Masks fogged her glasses, which led her to buy cheddar potato chips instead of regular ones; although she disliked them, she ate them, anyway, while musing about how much has changed in her life over the years. Taking a look at ways to streamline her spending got her thinking about how many belongings she has accumulated since her early lean years.
“When I was young, I could move in a cab, and I really yearn for those days,” she said.
Back then, her dreams of success included not one swimming pool, but two — “one for my otter and my seal, and one pool for people,” Poundstone said. “Let’s say we haven’t broken ground on the first pool.”
She chuckles. “I always say to my kids, ‘When you can tell the difference between your needs and wants, you’ve got the world by the tail,’” she said.