Pandemic gives 'Thirty-Seven' new way to explore path to activism

In Leslie M. Scott-Jones’ new play, “Thirty-Seven,” a young Black man is grappling with the decision of whether to align himself with the Movement for Black Lives. His decision is influenced not only by the intense times swirling around him at a moment in history, but also by systemic racism, cultural assumptions, relationships and other forces that have shaped his life since its beginning.
The new Charlottesville Players Guild production, which launches the theater group’s 2021 AMPLIFY Season of original stories from Black perspectives, can be seen online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The playwright said that when her protagonist sought an answer to the question of whether he should become an activist, it prompted a quest of her own.
“I think when I started writing it, I was writing it to answer that question for myself,” said Scott-Jones, who first began working on her play in 2016. “A year into writing it, August 2017 happened, and I wasn’t in a place to finish it. I put it down.”
Scott-Jones set the manuscript aside after the deadly aftermath of the Unite the Right rally left one woman dead and many others injured. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, her story came calling once more.
“When the shutdown happened, I picked it back up,” she said. “I literally finished it in one day.
“It was no longer about the decision coming to an answer. It became about highlighting what goes into making the decision.”
Scott-Jones knew she needed to address “all the pressures that come from outside. It’s a different pressure if you’re a white male. It’s a different pressure if you’re a Black woman, And it’s different for every individual.”
Her play focuses on the experiences of a young Black man who is sized up and categorized by others because of his eighth-grade education and the color of his skin. His path to finding his voice takes him through a sea of expectations and assumptions from people who know him well, and from others who look at his outward appearance and think they do.
Her cast includes Jamahl Garrison-Lowe as Seth Cornelius Jefferson, Bibi Mama as Lillian Martin Wood, J.J. Johnson as Arthur Johnson, Megan Randall as Caroline Genovese and Andy Davis as Paul Dorden. The multiracial cast worked together in a creative environment that honored Black presence and rehearsal practices, which meant that white cast members needed to set aside any assumptions of automatically being the center of attention.
“I approach every rehearsal space as a Black one, because I’m Black,” Scott-Jones said. “They have to be able to make themselves smaller in that space. They aren’t going to be the one to speak first.” White cast members “have to be in a place where they’ve done enough work.”
Putting in that hard work paid off in terms of creating characters that ring true, instead of cutting corners or reaching for stereotypes. Scott-Jones’ actors got it.
“Especially for Andy Davis, who plays Paul,” Scott-Jones said. “He got the brunt of this” by playing a character who “resembles him physically, but has a completely different outlook on life. I knew that he understood the other perspective and would be able to portray this without making him the bad guy.”
“I knew he would find the humanity of this character. It’s not about being the bad guy,” Scott-Jones said. “The system that has been indoctrinating you since birth has lied to you. It’s a hard thing for anyone to realize.”
Although the pandemic’s limitations on gatherings has complicated productions across the country, it also has stirred creative responses that found ways to serve the muse in new ways.
Scott-Jones recognized the liberating potential of being able to cast the right people for the roles in “Thirty-Seven,” and not simply the people who were physically near enough to audition for them in person. Her cast includes actors from Washington, D.C., and San Diego.
“The great thing about having to do this virtually was I was able to cast people who don’t live here,” she said. In Scott-Jones’ mind, for example, the character of Caroline “was always Megan’s voice.”
“I always had Bebe as Lillian. That’s who I pictured in my mind when I was writing Lillian,” the playwright said. “I could cast the people I had always envisioned in these roles.”
Although Scott-Jones said she misses the face-to-face work with actors, “I’ve come to like virtual,” she said.
“Virtual has allowed something to happen that we’ve gotten away from in live theater, and that’s to pay very close attention to the words. You aren’t worried about if a zipper breaks or your costume doesn’t fit.
“These things are no longer in your mind, so, as an actor, all you have to think about are the words.”
The pandemic swooped in and stripped away squeaky doors, wobbly sets and everything else that comes between the actor and the audience without making communication clearer. Scott-Jones wants to see this new clarity move forward after the pandemic is history.
“It’s a change in perspective that I think theater needed — and I’m happy about it,” she said.
That shift also changed the ways she looked at “Thirty-Seven” and its ability to prompt deeper thought. It brings to mind not only the commitment one makes to activism itself, but to the forms it can take that can come by surprise — and the realization that answers aren’t always the prizes at the end of a heartfelt quest.
“It morphed more into the perspective of theater,” she said. “It is not about the answer. It is about the transformation that happens when you are wrestling with a question. How does that change you?
“It’s not about finding the answer. It’s about getting there.”
For tickets, which are $20, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thirty-seven-by-leslie-m-scott-jones-tickets-137816987319.