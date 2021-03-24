Pandemic gives 'Thirty-Seven' new way to explore path to activism

“I always had Bebe as Lillian. That’s who I pictured in my mind when I was writing Lillian,” the playwright said. “I could cast the people I had always envisioned in these roles.”

Although Scott-Jones said she misses the face-to-face work with actors, “I’ve come to like virtual,” she said.

“Virtual has allowed something to happen that we’ve gotten away from in live theater, and that’s to pay very close attention to the words. You aren’t worried about if a zipper breaks or your costume doesn’t fit.

“These things are no longer in your mind, so, as an actor, all you have to think about are the words.”

The pandemic swooped in and stripped away squeaky doors, wobbly sets and everything else that comes between the actor and the audience without making communication clearer. Scott-Jones wants to see this new clarity move forward after the pandemic is history.

“It’s a change in perspective that I think theater needed — and I’m happy about it,” she said.