Opeh house, holiday show planned in Orange

Artists John and Lena Murray will present an open house and holiday art show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 126 Landon Lane in Orange.
The Murrays, founders and owners of Bridgeview School of Fine Arts in New York City, recently moved to Orange and are planning to offer a home-based art gallery, shows, an art school and a summer art camp. Since moving to Orange, the couple has led outdoor landscape-painting classes near Round Hill Inn and on a local horse farm.
Other times are available by appointment. All work is for sale. Wear masks and be prepared to maintain safe physical distances.
For information, go to johnfrancismurray.com or lenamurray.com or email lenak@lenak.digitalspacemail8.net.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!