November's Montpelier Hunt Races canceled
The Montpelier Hunt Races will not be presented this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the races, which are co-sponsored by The Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation and The Montpelier Foundation, announced Friday that presenting the event for even a small number of spectators while adhering to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would not be feasible.

A "new and improved" hybrid event is being planned for 2021 that will feature both in-person and virtual experiences. For information, visit montpelier.org

