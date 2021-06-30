No Fourth of July fireworks in Scottsville this year

The town of Scottsville announced this week that its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, scheduled to take place Saturday night, has been canceled.

According to Town Administrator Matt Lawless, the Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department, the driving force behind the annual parade in the morning and fireworks in the evening, lost the services of the licensed volunteer pyrotechnician tasked with putting on the event, and the department wasn’t able to contract a new licensed professional in time for the holiday weekend.

With no fireworks expert on duty, the town had no other option than to cancel the event, Lawless said.

Last year, all July 4 events were canceled due to COVID-19.

All other town holiday celebrations will take place as scheduled Saturday. Per tradition, the annual parade through downtown Scottsville starts at 9 a.m., followed by midday yard sales, a classic car show and concerts in Dorrier Park, with performances by Mojo Pie at 5.30 p.m. and Will Overman at 7 p.m.

— Staff reports