What’s your favorite summer delicacy?
Some folks can’t get enough fresh fruit, whether they love peaches, melons or berries. For others, including my husband, there’s nothing better than tender, succulent corn on the cob.
Over the years, I’ve tried corn on the cob prepared different ways and heard friends describe their favorite recipes, and each style seems to have its own advantages.
One West Coast version kept corn on the grill in its husk until an unmistakable dry-popcorn aroma filled the spaces in the rising curls of mesquite-laced smoke. A grill-loving friend in Virginia carefully tucked butter pats and snips of fresh herbs in aluminum foil before wrapping the ears individually with crisply folded edges and nestling them in their own corner of the grill while his burgers broiled to perfection nearby.
Mom boiled ears of corn fresh from the garden in a specific pot with a hint of salt and a careful eye on the timer. It seemed as if they were tender, perfect and ready for a stroke of margarine in less time than it had taken to remove all the stealthy silk strands that remained even after a good scrubbing. Although her method kept sweet yellow corn crisp and juicy, it worked its finest magic on delicate white corn.
One of my church friends uses a similar method, except she adds sugar to her boiling water instead of salt to play up the sweetness of the freshly picked corn. Many folks like to salt their corn on the cob, but her husband introduced us to the simple delight of adding black pepper, too.
If elote, or Mexican street corn, is your favorite, you can spoil yourself in a number of Charlottesville-area restaurants; Al Carbon’s balanced version of the juicy, creamy treat is a standout. Recipes abound online for home cooks who like to add a little more cheese or a little more chili powder. If you haven’t tried it before, make sure you treat yourself while corn is so fresh and plentiful. Nailing a recipe you like now will give you a great secret weapon for your next game-watching spread when you and your friends can gather again to watch big sports events.
My favorite way to cook fresh corn on the cob is simple and foolproof, and it’s perfect for the No-Cook Cooking cook.
I learned it from a former grocery store produce manager who proudly swapped corn recipes with a cluster of customers one Saturday afternoon. We were filling our carts with fresh local corn as quickly as he could load the bin, and he never missed a beat sharing the merits of his method. Although one customer said she swore by her garlic-butter grilling method, which sounded delectable, Paul promised that if she tried corn on the cob his way, she’d never go back to her more time-consuming recipe.
Once you’ve removed the corn from the husks and peeled all the silk, wrap each ear loosely in a damp paper towel. Don’t put more than five on a microwave-safe plate. Set the timer for 6 minutes. That’s all there is to it.
Thanks, Paul. You were so right. It never fails. Knowing the corn will turn out perfectly every time means you can focus on getting other components of your meal ready. That’s particularly important if you’re minding a grill full of meats, vegetable skewers and other treats that need to be timed and tended individually to ensure ideal textures and levels of doneness.
By the time you’ve finished eating the first ear, the next will be ready and waiting, and still steamy enough to melt a little butter and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese. Enjoy, and be grateful for one of summer’s memorable pleasures.
