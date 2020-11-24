No-Cook Cooking: Think outside the shipping box for thoughtful kitchen-related gifts

Black Friday has been the traditional start of the gift-giving season for years now, but odds are good that you’ve been shopping for the holidays already.
Changes in buying patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted from production issues, empty shelves in brick-and-mortar stores, more families working from home and more people trusting the security of online ordering.
If you’ve been shopping lately, you’ve probably encountered longer waits and later delivery dates from some of your favorite online retailers. If you’ve tried recently to spruce up your fall and winter wardrobe, you’re aware that your fall-back idea of sweaters for everyone on your Christmas list might be harder to pull off this year.
That’s why this shopping season is a good time to stay calm, make a list and check it twice. And if you are a No-Cook Cooking cook who doesn’t tend to think of kitchen gadgets as gift-giving opportunities, it’s another way to respond to chaos with creativity.
This time last year, did you spent as little time in the kitchen as you could get away with? Then you’ve probably made quite a few changes at home since the pandemic hit. Take a moment to think of things that would make your day a little bit easier and more pleasant, whether you’re working from home or shouldering twice the workload at work these days.
Choices that save time and labor and bring you joy are worth sharing with friends and loved ones on your gift list. Ordering online is easy, allows for proper physical distancing and contactless delivery, and gives you a chance to keep supporting local businesses that you might not be visiting in person these days.
Many local restaurants, wineries and breweries can send gift certificates, deliver hot meals or ship T-shirts to remind your recipients that happy gatherings aren’t gone for good. Check out the online shops at the places you and your friends like to visit.
If you started ordering your go-to staples online after the pandemic hit, consider giving automatic monthly refills on coffees and spices. If you know your brother doesn’t want to leave the house without a strong cup of joe, but your sister’s decidedly a tea girl, customize their auto-shipments. Order a new mug in his or her favorite color to accompany that first shipment.
Spice deliveries could help someone you love build a working spice collection to rival the one you’ve put together during these pandemic months. Sometimes, it’s easy to find selections you know your recipient would like, such as go-to international spice blends for garam masala and chicken tikka for the friends who’ve always joined you at your favorite Indian restaurant. If someone you love has been told to cut back on sodium, here’s your chance to send a collection of delicious salt-free spice blends to take the sting out of all those dietary adjustments. If your mom loves crusty loaves of artisanal bread, consider sending a local bakery’s best, maybe with an herbal mix that can be stirred into fruity olive oil for sublime dipping.
If someone on your list has become even more of a workaholic than before, think outside the pantry for kitchen delights that can help soothe jangled nerves in multiple ways.
Knitting or crocheting dishtowels can bring peace and a welcome creative outlet, and the finished products are both practical and attractive. A box filled with knitting needles, crochet hooks, easy patterns and enough skeins or balls of easy-care cotton yarn to complete several towels could be a welcome discovery on the doorstep. Local businesses can help you customize a gift set that’ll empower a newbie or challenge an experienced crafter.
If your gift recipient is a sports fan, choose yarn in his or her team-pride colors. Knitting while watching televised sports might be the relaxing distraction your friend needs right about now.
If this person doesn’t already knit or crochet, consider giving a set of hand-held knitting looms instead of needles or hooks. Looms speed up the process substantially and ensure consistent stitches and respectable results for beginners with low frustration thresholds, which — thanks, 2020 — is most of us right about now. Once your recipient has stocked his or her kitchen with useful textiles, his or her next horizon may be scarves and beanies. Keep in mind that a set of looms in multiple sizes will allow children to join the fun, too.
