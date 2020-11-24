No-Cook Cooking: Think outside the shipping box for thoughtful kitchen-related gifts

Choices that save time and labor and bring you joy are worth sharing with friends and loved ones on your gift list. Ordering online is easy, allows for proper physical distancing and contactless delivery, and gives you a chance to keep supporting local businesses that you might not be visiting in person these days.

Many local restaurants, wineries and breweries can send gift certificates, deliver hot meals or ship T-shirts to remind your recipients that happy gatherings aren’t gone for good. Check out the online shops at the places you and your friends like to visit.

If you started ordering your go-to staples online after the pandemic hit, consider giving automatic monthly refills on coffees and spices. If you know your brother doesn’t want to leave the house without a strong cup of joe, but your sister’s decidedly a tea girl, customize their auto-shipments. Order a new mug in his or her favorite color to accompany that first shipment.